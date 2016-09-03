Funeral Notices for Sept. 3, 2016

Today

Lee Roy Iteen Sr. — 1 p.m, Greenville Community Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Ira Earl Norman — 1 p.m., Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home, Sparta.

Tuesday

James E. Bailey — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Wednesday

Lawrence “Larry” Edward Johnson — 11 a.m., Smyrna Bible Church, Belding. (Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford)

Friday

Betty Lou Rowley — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Oct. 22

Lois Ane Van Dyke — 11 a.m., Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, Holland.

Lawrence “Larry” Edward Johnson, 61

ROCKFORD — Lawrence “Larry” Edward Johnson of Belding, 61, died Thursday. There will be a time of visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Smyrna Bible Church, Belding.

Betty Lou Rowley, 76

SHERIDAN — Betty Lou Rowley, 76, of Ionia, died Sunday. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Simpson Family Funeral Homes in Sheridan. To order flowers, leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory of Betty, go to www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Lois Ane Van Dyke, 74

GRAND RAPIDS — Lois Ane Van Dyke, 74, died Wednesday, Aug. 17. A service celebrating her life will be 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, Holland.