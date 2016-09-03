Ionia County doing its part to deter prescription drug abuse

In an effort to stop the cycle of use and abuse of prescription opioids, Ionia County installed prescription drug drop boxes. The boxes are located at the Belding Police Department, the Ionia Sheriff’s Department and at the Portland Police Department.

“The purpose is to provide a place for the safe disposal of unused (or) expired prescription and over-the-counter medications,” said Stacy Moore, Ionia County Substance Abuse Initiative (ICSAI) for the Ionia County Health Department.

Moore said the unsafe disposal of medication can be costly for the environment.

“Environmentally, the drop boxes are good because drugs don’t end up in landfills,” Belding Police Chief Dale Nelson said in agreement. “They cause a lot of problems (in landfills). If anything gets put back into waterways or landfills, it just causes problems. (Drugs) in the sewage systems messes up a lot of things at the (water treatment) plant.”

Nelson said the bacteria growth in the water treatment plant is specially designed to break down matter in the water. Drugs in the system can kill the bacteria, which in turn disrupts the whole treatment process.

The prescription drug drop boxes are “no question asked,” which that people can drop off whatever pills they have without worrying about criminal prosecution.

According to Moore, the drop boxes are also intended to help reduce the presence of prescription opioids in the community. Too often, she said, the usage of prescription opioids can lead to the abuse of highly addictive and dangerous illegal substances.

Nelson said that the drugs collected from the drop boxes are then transported to Grand Rapids for incineration. Pills are the only medication forms accepted at the drop boxes.

Having a safe method of disposal available to the community decreases the chance for unintended users to get their hands on prescription drugs, both Moore and Nelson agree. The drop boxes are better than “putting everything in a bag and putting it in the garbage where someone can just pick it up,” Nelson said.

The ICSAI offers a variety of services for people caught in a cycle of drug abuse, including peer recovery and support, integrated treatment, early intervention, case management, narcotics anonymous, families anonymous and nicotine anonymous as well as parenting classes. The organization also offers referrals for inpatient rehabilitation and detoxification facilities.

Another thing the ICSAI boasts is the gold seal from the Joint Commission, which recognizes a health care organization’s commitment to quality care. The commission awards the gold seal in a variety of health care areas, including home care, hospitals, nursing care and integrated programs.

Local Drug Drop Boxes

Ionia County medication drop box locations

• Anytime at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Department lobby, 133 Adams St. Ionia

• Regular business hours Monday through Friday at the Belding Police Department, 120 S. Pleasant St., Belding

• Regular business hours Monday through Friday at the Portland Police Department in the Emergency Services Building, 773 E. Grand River, Portland

Call (616) 527-5341 for more information about Ionia County medication drop boxes (no needles accepted).

Montcalm County medication drop box locations

• Carson City Police Department, 123 E. Main St., Carson City, call (989) 584-6448 for more information.

• Greenville Department of Public Safety, 415 S. Lafayette St., Greenville, call (616) 754-7101 for more information.

• Howard City sheriff’s substation, 125 Shaw St., Howard City, call (231) 937-4311 for more information.

• Lakeview Police Department, 315 S. Lincoln St., Lakeview, call (989) 352-6211 for more information.

• Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department lobby, 659 N. State St., Stanton, call (989) 831-7590 for more information.

Call the Mid-Michigan District Health Department in Stanton at (989) 831-3669 for information about how to safely dispose of needles.