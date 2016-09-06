BUSINESS BEAT: ‘Perfect timing’ for Belding chiropractor

BELDING — Dr. Jon Bergen opened Belding Chiropractic Center in April. The office is at 215 E. State Street, formerly Dr. Charles Barker’s office.

To get the building ready, Bergen painted and carpeted the building and built a room out of an open space.

“Back in April, the place was a mess, and I renovated the entire place almost single-handedly,” Bergen said.

Bergen said business has initially been slow, but he is doing better than some of his fellow classmates.

“It’s really just a one-man show right now,” he said. “I’m the janitor, the maintenance guy, the marketing person, the billing, coding and chiropractor fits in there somewhere.”

He hopes to start training his wife, Megan, on billing and eventually hire someone to help when they’re busy enough.

The decision to open the office in Belding was a mix of “perfect timing” and wanting to move closer to friends and Megan’s family, who is from Belding.

Bergen wasn’t always planning on going into chiropractics, though. He started his undergraduate studies at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, as a communication arts major.

“I remember when you (Bergen) told me you wanted to go to chiropractic school,” Megan said. “We were in the courtyard at college, and we were just dating, probably 19. We were talking about changing majors, and he said how much he wanted to help other people. He appreciated getting the pain relief from the chiropractor, and he wanted to help other people that same way.”

Bergen had his first experience with chiropractics when he was in high school. His first job caused him to have back pain, and he went to a chiropractor for relief.

“He really impressed me with the ability to take away pain without any drugs or surgery or injections,” Bergen said. “I was really impressed with the whole concept of it. It was almost like a miraculous thing. You lay down on the table, and he does something. When you stand up, the pain is gone. You can’t get that anywhere else.”

Bergen graduated with a biology major and a chemistry minor. He and Megan moved to Cincinnati for a while. After not getting a great job, he decided to go back to school.

Bergen started classes at Logan University in Chesterfield, Mo. He worked on earning a master’s degree in nutrition at the same time as earning his doctor of chiropractic degree.

During his last year of school, Bergen interned at a VA hospital in St. Louis. From there, he started working at The Insight Institute of Neurosurgery and Neuroscience in Flint, Mich.

“I got a lot of good experience dealing with post-surgical and a lot of more complex pain patients,” Bergen said. “A lot of chiropractors go from school straight to their own practice. They don’t really get that exposure working with a group or a team with other physicians or other physical therapists. They’re kind of isolated in their mindset. I think I bring something different that most chiropractors can’t.”

Another aspect of Dr. Bergen’s practice he thinks sets him apart is how he treats pain.

He works on finding a permanent fix, so people don’t have to come back for weeks, months or years instead of a quick fix.

“It’s not the best business model if people never come back because they’re feeling better, but they do go and tell their friends,” Dr. Bergen said.

Bergen treats common musculoskeletal issues, such as arthritis, sciatica, whiplash, muscle spasms, disc herniations and general aches and pains. For treatment, he uses different techniques, including therapeutic exercises and nutritional counseling as well as general chiropractic care.

One of Bergen’s main goals right now is to get the word out and let people know he is in Belding and what he offers.

In the long term, Bergen wants to be an established part of the community.

“I want the practice to become a pillar of the community that people know,” he said. “When someone says they have back pain or neck pain, I want people to say you should go see Dr. Bergen at Belding Chiropractic Center.”

Right now, people know the office location as Barker’s old office, but Megan is hopeful they could leave a legacy and have the space known as Bergen’s office.

For those interested in seeing Bergen, he accepts Blue Cross, Medicare, Medicaid and Priority Health insurances.

“We’re working on Blue Care Network,” Bergen said. “They have been denying all chiropractors from joining their network for years and years. Apparently, the only way to get in network is to get people with Blue Care Network to sign a petition.”

He has started a petition and posted it on Facebook as well as handed out some paper copies.

“The Michigan Association of Chiropractors told me that it works about 80 percent of the time if you get 30 signatures,” Bergen said.

Belding Chiropractic Center is open six days a week. The hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; and 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

More information about Belding Chiropractic Center can be found at www.beldingchiro.com or their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/beldingchiro/.