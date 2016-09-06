Funeral Notices for Sept. 6, 2016

Today

James E. Bailey — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Wednesday

Lois J. Corbett — 11 a.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Lawrence “Larry” Edward Johnson — 11 a.m., Smyrna Bible Church, Belding. (Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford)

Virginia Louise Smith — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Thursday

Zachary Allan Bird — 2 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Robert Lee “Bob” Buck — 11 a.m, Faith Baptist Church, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Betty M. Johnson — 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Friday

Betty Lou Rowley — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Sept. 13

Roger Duane Dukes — Celebration of life, 5 to 8 p.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Zachary Allan Bird, 22

SHERIDAN — Zachary Allan Bird, 22, of Sheridan, died Friday. Graveside services are 2 p.m. Thursday at the Evergreen Cemetery in Sheridan. To order flowers, leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory of Zack, go to www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Lee “Bob” Buck, 60

GREENVILLE — Robert Lee “Bob” Buck, 60, of Greenville, died Saturday. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith Baptist Church, Greenville, where funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will take place privately in Evergreen Township Cemetery near Sheridan. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Robert’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, visit www.christiansencares.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.

Lois J. Corbett, 84

BELDING — Lois J. Corbett, 84, of Belding, died Saturday. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Inurnment will be at a later date in Rest Haven Memory Gardens, Belding. The family will meet friends for a visitation period from 6 to 8 p.m. this evening at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may also be offered on the funeral home website, www.jffh.com.

Roger Duane Dukes, 65

SHERIDAN — Roger Duane Dukes, 65, of Centraila, Wash., formerly of Carson City, died Thursday. Roger’s family will be celebrating his life from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. To order flowers for Roger’s family, sign the online guest book or share a favorite memory of Roger, go to www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Betty M. Johnson, 85

GREENVILLE — Betty M. Johnson, 85, of Greenville, died Saturday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church, Greenville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Interment will be in East Montcalm Cemetery. Memories and messages of condolence may be sent via www.hurstfh.com.

Virginia Louise Smith, 84

GREENVILLE — Virginia Louise Smith, 84, formerly of Greenville, died Sunday. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Virgina’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, visit www.christiansencares.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville.