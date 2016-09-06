Glow Walk is pinnacle of accomplishments for one participant

BELDING — Amy Miller had a smile lighting up her face on Friday night, but that wasn’t all.

She also had a number of glow sticks wrapped around her neck and wrists to light her way during the first annual Spectrum Health Glow Walk as part of the Labor Day Celebration.

Miller, who lives in Belding with her husband and children, attended the walk with a large group of her in-laws, saying that she “left the husband at home with kids” to come out and get some exercise.

The walk, which kicked off from the Pere Marquette Depot building, went on the Flat River Rail Trail to M-44 and back for a total of two miles.

For Miller, it was the first time she’s ever participated in an extended and public walk. It was a moment a long time in the making for her, as she’s worked for months to reach her fitness goals. A pinched nerve in her back kept her down and unable to exercise as much as she’d like to, which in turn led her to struggle with her weight.

Recently, though, she’s been working toward those goals using exercise videos, such as “Walk Away the Pounds.”

“I’ve just gotten to where I can do three mile walks,” she said. “My kids will even do my workouts (with me).”

Miller was joined by her sister-in-law, Charity Miller, and her mother-in-law, Marsha Miller. All three of them said they enjoy exercising together and Marsha is a particular proponent of making time to go for walks. The family also utilized the free yoga in the park sessions, which were offered by Belding resident Valerie Dawdy at Central Riverside park throughout the summer.

Also in attendance at the walk were members of the 2016 Miss Belding queen’s court, as well as Miss Belding herself, Lauren Thompson. The walk was to be led by Thompson as one of her first official events as Miss Belding since being crowned at the end of August.

“I’m very excited to be able to have the community behind me,” Thompson said.

There were more than 35 people who attended the walk, which was free and open to the public. They were all encouraged to wear glow sticks or other things that glowed. Along the trail were more than 80 gallon jugs of water with glow sticks in them to light the way for the walkers.

Next year, according to Shelley Gladding, the event could be marketed as a run and a walk to bring more people in. She also said there could be the possibility of the walk/run to benefit a cause.

“We’re very happy about the turnout this year. We see where we want to make it grow in other avenues in the future,” she said. “This year we wanted to just do something with the beautiful trail system that we have here. We want to get more people from the community out to it.”

Gladding said the committee couldn’t have put the event together without the help of the Friends of the Flat River Valley Rail-Trails.

“They were great working with us,” she said. “We did the setup but they were great working with us in granting us (use of the trail).”

Also going on Saturday night was the outdoor movie night, which featured the movie “Minions,” projected on the side of the Alvah N. Belding Library. Moviegoers were invited to bring their blankets and chairs to take in the movie and enjoy one of the last warm weekends of the season.

The movie night was complete with concessions and a theater popcorn machine for moviegoers to enjoy.