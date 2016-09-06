IN BRIEF: Craycraft given Good Neighbor Award

BELDING — Just a few days after the second phase of the six phase Vietnam War memorial was dedicated in an official ceremony, Denny Craycraft of the war memorial committee was given the Belding Good Neighbor award.

Mayor Pro Tem Tom Jones presented Craycraft with the award during Tuesday evening’s regular meeting of the city council.

“You’ve gone above and beyond to offer your time, energy and self to the city of Belding and the war memorials,” Jones said. “I think everybody in town, the state and maybe the nation owes you a debt of gratitude.”

Craycraft has been working tirelessly over the course of months to bring the memorial to fruition and was overjoyed to be able to dedicate what’s been constructed so far to the community and to local veterans.

During his comments to the council and the members of the public gathered, he tearfully said that his gratitude for the recognition was immeasurable.

And even during a time when his hard work is recognized, Craycraft is worried about other people. He told the council he has “six hardworking people on the committee” with him who he thinks would like to receive copies of the award as well.