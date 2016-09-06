IN BRIEF: Greenville City Council approves purchase of new police cruiser equipment

GREENVILLE — Members of the Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to purchase new equipment to be used on two new police cruisers.

According to Director of Public Safety Mark Reiss, the two cruisers, previously approved for purchase by the council, will be arriving later this month, but cannot be fitted with old equipment.

Reiss said the ancillary cruiser equipment includes an overhead light bar, rear window guards, rear door panels, prisoner cages, siren speakers and mounting kits, light bar control box, consoles, mounting plates and accessories.

“We had to replace everything,” Reiss said. “But we also like to set up our cruisers exactly the same, so if our officers get into a stressful situation, they know where everything is at.”

At a cost of $9,044 from Cruisers Inc. of Brighton, Reiss said the quote was the lowest submitted bid by about $800.