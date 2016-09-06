IN BRIEF: Greenville City Council approves purchase of new police cruiser equipment

By Cory Smith • Last Updated 8:45 pm on Tuesday, September 06, 2016

GREENVILLE — Members of the Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to purchase new equipment to be used on two new police cruisers.

According to Director of Public Safety Mark Reiss, the two cruisers, previously approved for purchase by the council, will be arriving later this month, but cannot be fitted with old equipment.

Reiss said the ancillary cruiser equipment includes an overhead light bar, rear window guards, rear door panels, prisoner cages, siren speakers and mounting kits, light bar control box, consoles, mounting plates and accessories.

“We had to replace everything,” Reiss said. “But we also like to set up our cruisers exactly the same, so if our officers get into a stressful situation, they know where everything is at.”

At a cost of $9,044 from Cruisers Inc. of Brighton, Reiss said the quote was the lowest submitted bid by about $800.

About the Author

Cory Smith

Cory is the current Belding beat reporter for The Daily News, as well as the multimedia reporter, producing video and photo content for the paper's website. Cory is a hometown kid, having graduated from Greenville High School in 2004. He then went on to study Journalism at Michigan State University where he also played trumpet and marched as a member of the Spartan Marching Band for four years.

Cory Smith has written 1203 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)