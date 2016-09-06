Parade wraps up Belding’s Labor Day weekend celebration (PHOTOS)

BELDING — Dan Hyde, a Gowen resident, has been coming to the Belding Labor Day Celebration for the past 65 years. He has even gotten the chance to march in the Labor Day Parade as a trumpet player in the Greenville High School band, though he admits that was more than a few years ago.

Now 75 years old, Dan watched Monday morning’s parade with his wife, Julie, and other members of the family that represented five generations, beginning with Julie’s father, Julie, their children and their families.

“It was a beautiful day for a parade,” Dan said.

They were also in town for the fireworks show in Belding Sunday night, which Dan and Julie both agreed was wonderful, “as usual.”

Prior to the parade, the entries were judged by members of the Labor Day Committee and winners were announced and given trophies while the parade was happening.

In first place was the float entry submitted by Belding Tank Technologies, Inc. In second place was Smyrna Bible Church’s float entry. Judge’s Choice went to Encounter Community Church of Belding.

The Stahlin Labor Day Parade rounded out a weekend packed full of different events and things to do for families and friends.

Labor Day Committee co-Chairperson Shelley Gladding said she thought the weekend was very successful and that she loves to give the community accessible and fun entertainment at little or no cost.

“Pretty much everything we have is free, aside from the carnival and the tournaments. We try to make it free for everybody so people can come down, have fun and not have anything to worry about,” she said.

Byron Davey, a member of the Labor Day Committee, said he’s so proud of the Belding community for coming together for the Stahlin Labor Day Parade and the celebration itself.

“It takes a tremendous amount of man hours… it takes a lot of invention and creativity. It takes so much time to raise the funds for all of this,” he said, motioning around at the midway and the thousands of people lining Bridge Street for the parade. “The people of Belding are gracious and so generous to make this happen.”

Davey said he was particularly excited to see so many people come out for the parade and the carnival.

Many of the people who were sitting or standing on the sidewalks up and down Bridge Street in downtown Belding were watching the parade with their families.

After the parade concluded, people who were gathered for the parade flocked to the midway to enjoy the carnival rides and food vendors. Some were enjoying the carnival and festivities for the first time during the weekend and others were on their second, third and even fourth days of celebration weekend fun.

“It’s a lot of fun. The kids love it. We just do family things all weekend. We have barbecues and bring the kids up to the parade,” said Lorie Kennedy, a Belding native. “It’s awesome to be able to show (my kids) what I grew up doing at the festival as a kid.”

Lorie was at the celebration with her 20-year-old daughter, Karesha Kennedy, who also grew up attending the annual Labor Day celebrations, as well as other members of their family.