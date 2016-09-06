POW monument dedication kicks off Labor Day weekend (PHOTOS)

BELDING — More than a dozen veterans from various branches of military service could be seen milling around and pointing to various spots ether into a granite map of Vietnam Friday evening in Belding.

They were gathered, along with a hundred other citizens, to admire the second phase of the Vietnam War memorial Belding resident Denny Craycraft has worked tirelessly to bring to the community, which is a granite monument etched with the names of all the Michigan Prisoners of War from 1961 to 1975 on one side and the map of Vietnam on the other.

During Friday’s dedication ceremony, Craycraft, a Vietnam War veteran, spoke to the gathered crowd about the months leading up to that moment and the goals he still has for the memorial wall.

“If it wasn’t for everybody standing here today, what we have in front of us wouldn’t be in existence,” he said. “I want to say thank you on behalf of myself, our committee and all the veterans because this is going to be something that’s going to grow.”

Craycraft said he hopes for the memorial wall to stand and be a gathering point for veterans in the community. Not only that, he wants it to be a rallying point for them, a symbol that can bring people closer to talk about their experiences.

“This is not a memorial park,” he stressed during his speech. “This is a remembrance park. I want everybody to remember the good times.”

“You can go up there to that map and show your kids, your wife, your parents, your friends where you were at in Vietnam,” he said.

He went on to tell attendees about when the monument was placed 10 days ago. Some of his veteran friends were there, he said, and they opened up about their experiences as they all looked at the map. After that, he told attendees, one of his friend’s wives took him aside and said she’d never heard her husband talk more about his time in Vietnam than when he was looking at that monument.

“This is going to be a healing thing, as well, and I’m so happy to see this happen,” Craycraft said.

Also on hand at the ceremony was the newly crowned Miss Belding, Lauren Thompson, and her court. It was the first official event for Thompson as the new queen.

During the dedication, Craycraft took a moment to thank the many sponsors who donated money for the building of the memorial, mentioning some by name.

“You can see the cooperation that we’ve had in our community and the donations they’ve given us to be part (of this),” he said.

A number of veterans from different branches of service and different eras were also in attendance at the ceremony. Some of them were veterans of World War II.

Craycraft also enlisted the help of a local DJ for music and organized a cookout for attendees, with all of the proceeds going toward the next phase of the memorial. Craycraft described the next phase as a series of pillars that will be situated down either side of the walkway leading to the monument that was unveiled to the audience during the dedication ceremony.

“The wall itself, I have a goal of Memorial Day 2017. That’s not very far away. We’ve got a long way to go,” he said.

The series of pillars, Craycraft said, will feature faces of the veterans lost from Belding and Greenville.

“Their stories will show on those pillars,” he said.

The finished memorial will also feature the names of all the Vietnam veterans from Michigan who were killed in battle during the war.

Dan Forbes of Patten Monument Company, the company that created the monument, took the microphone for a moment to say a few words.

“I can’t wait to see the wall finished,” Forbes told attendees. “What we’re going to see here today is going to be a beautiful centerpiece to that.”

Craycraft also made it a point to tell everyone gathered that everything that’s been done on the memorial so far has been paid for completely. He is also still taking donations to keep working toward accomplishing the goals of finishing the memorial.

During Craycraft’s speech, Ionia resident and member of the Fraternity of Eagles, Bob Conner, took the microphone to challenge an attendee and fellow veteran to donate $100 to the cause along with him. Conner told attendees they should consider donating, as well, saying that it all adds up.

“What can I say? It’s been one heck of an adventure. I see a lot of veterans here today with a smile on their faces,” Craycraft said. “Thank you for being here.”