Rutz, Ledford lead Central Montcalm’s volleyball team to a 9-0 start

STANTON — Central Montcalm’s volleyball team has got a hot streak going.

The Green Hornets are 9-0 after winning a pair of tournaments prior to the Labor Day holiday, winning the Daily News Invitational and the Beaverton Invitational.

Senior Kenzie Rutz said there were many factors to the Hornets’ undefeated start.

“We started the season of not giv-ing in,” Rutz said. “ We worked hard all summer. We have a great group of players. We have a great team chemis-try. We all work as one.”

Sophomore Libby Ledford agreed.

“We’re passing good, we’re hitting good, we’re a solid team,” she said. “We’re not one good player. We work really hard in practice and we bust our tails. We’re always putting more work in, trying new things in practice and it’s showing.”

Winning the Beaverton Invitational was “a lot of fun,” Rutz said.

“It was a really long day. We started late,” she said. “ We were really fired up. We knew we were playing for a trophy. It was fun to take control of the tournament and come out on top.”

The team won the tournament without Ledford, who had another event that weekend.

Both Ledford and Rutz believe Central has a chance at a district title.

“That’s always the goal in the end,” Rutz said. “ I think we’re in a good district. There’s a lot of talented teams, but that’s what we’re working for.”

“We want to be the best,” Ledford said. “We want to win the district title, we want to win the league.”

Both Rutz and Ledford had the same idea when it came to what it will take to win a district title, something the Hornets fell short of when they lost to Alma last year.

“Hard work, dedication, trust each other,” Rutz said. “We know volleyball is a sport that takes all 10 of us.”

“We’re going to keep putting work in,” Ledford said. “We have to put in work every day in practice more than other teams. We want to show our work in practice and we want it to show on the court.”

This being her senior year, Rutz said it’s important for her to win a title.

“I’ve always wanted to lead my team,” she said. “But now this being my last go round I want to have our year on the banner. And we have a lot of seniors and we want to make it.”

The Hornets will get to show their work on the court today when they go to Tri County for a Central State Activities Association Gold Division match-up with the Vikings.