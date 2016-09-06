Trufant festivalgoers enjoy three parades (PHOTOS)

TRUFANT — The Trufant Jubilee Festival included three parades for festival-goers to enjoy during the Labor Day weekend.

The first parade was the Kiddie Parade Friday evening. Children dressed in colorful costumes, and some even made cars out of boxes they walked down the parade with.

Other features of the parade included Roger and Jill Betten, the 2016 Jubilee Festival Grand Marshals, as well as the Jubilee Festival Court.

Following the Kiddie Parade was the firemen’s parade. Adults, children and even dogs stood or sat along 2nd Street to watch fire trucks circle the town, first with a silent lap, and again around town with sirens blaring.

Tammy Condon, of Gowen, said it was her first time attending the Jubilee Festival Firemen’s Parade.

“We came for our grandsons, so they could see the firetrucks,” she said.

Norma Keech, from Pierson, was another spectator at the Firemen’s Parade.

PHOTO GALLERY

“I came with my sister, brother-in-law and great-niece,” she said. “I liked the silent ride better. The second one was too loud.”

Keech said she usually spends the holiday weekend in Pennsylvania or Maryland, but she had to work and decided to enjoy the Jubilee Festival.

On Saturday, the Jubilee Festival’s Grand Parade took place during the afternoon.

“The Grand Parade had a huge turnout. It was the longest in years. It was perfect,” Grand Marshal Roger Betten said.

One of the signature features of the parade was a tractor line-up, which Jessica Newton, from outside of Trufant, said was in memory of her husband’s late grandfather, Dave Newton.

“All of his John Deere tractors were in the parade. They made a special flag in memory of him. We have a ton of pictures and videos. His entire John Deere collection was out. All of his grandsons, boys and granddaughters were driving his tractors, and his great-grandkids were in the back of his Gator throwing candy,” she said.

Karrie Barr, from Grand Rapids, was working security and enjoying the Jubilee Festival.

“I’ve walked through the art fair, went up to the flea market, and eaten food. I went to the parade. It was a nice one,” she said.

“What I like about this community, about this town is everybody is friendly and everybody likes one another,” Barr said. “There’s no fighting, and it’s just a good time.”

New to the Jubilee Festival were the carnival rides, which were a big hit.

“The kids love it. It’s been a huge success. When I was down there earlier, there were lots of kids waiting in the lines to go on the rides,” Roger Betten said.

He also thanked the positive weather conditions for the large turnout this year at the festival.