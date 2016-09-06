Trufant Jubilee pig scramble draws big crowd

TRUFANT — Pigs and children squealed simultaneously during Trufant Jubilee Festival’s sixth annual pig scramble.

A pig scramble is a pig-catching contest. A group of people line up against the fence of an enclosed area while one or more pigs are on the opposite side of the enclosure. When the announcer says “Go,” the people chase the pigs and try to catch one. The pig is considered caught when it is off the ground.

The Jubilee Festival’s pig scramble is sponsored by Tri County Compassion Center.

“When we came to (Trufant) we wanted to do something to make a good impression on people to become part of the community and participate,” said Cassandra Davis, one of the pig scrambler organizers. “My husband, Steven, and I raise pigs, so it was just natural for us to figure out something to do with pigs.”

The Jubilee Festival’s pig scramble took place in a fenced-off area behind the fire station. The enclosure included a gate for contestants to enter and a trailer holding the pigs.

There was only one pig per group. Participants ranged from as young as 6 years old to adults. Each group had an appropriately-sized pig.

In the 6- to 10-years-old bracket, there were enough competitors to hold three preliminary pig scramble heats.

Grass, mud and shoes flew as competitors and pig ran around the enclosure.

After the preliminary heats were done, the three finalists faced off to try and catch the pig. With less people, the pig was able to escape their grasps and lunges much easer.

Nickolas Earles, 10, of Greenville, won the 6-10 age bracket pig scramble and took home a trophy.

In the 11-14 bracket, there were enough competitors to hold two preliminary heats. Davis said this year this group was bigger.

“We always have a good turnout. Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. We had a few less little kids but a few more in-between kids,” Davis said.

When the two winners faced off, Alec Knapp, 13, of Six Lakes, caught the pig and took home the trophy.

The last pig scramble of the event was an open round. Ryan Baurman, 25, of Muir, was able to catch the pig despite a tightly competitive field.

Anne and Jeff Martin grew up in Trufant and grew up going to the Jubilee Festival. Now, even though they live in Greenville, they still come up to enjoy the festivities, including the pig scramble.

“It’s quite a big deal for the little town of Trufant,” Anne said.

“They like it,” Jeff said.

Not everyone liked the pig scramble though.

“I wasn’t fond of it. I didn’t think they were being too fair to the pigs,” said Debra Swopp, who was volunteering at the Jubilee Festival.

The pig scramble did draw a large crowd, though, and had lots of participants.

“We’re going to do it as long as they let us,” Davis said.