LAKEVIEW — It was Kent City’s day at the first Central State Activities Association Silver Division jamboree of the season.

Despite very hot conditions, the Eagles had no problems with the rest of the conference Tuesday, winning both the boys and girls meets behind Lakeview High School.

Kent City’s boys had 46 points to Holton’s 52, Morley Stanwood’s 75, Hesperia’s 85, White Cloud’s 113 and the host Wildcats’ 150.

The Eagle girls scored 25 points by taking five of the top 10 places in the meet. White Cloud was second with 49, Holton had 78, two-runner Morley Stanwood was credited with 113, Lakeview 117 and three-runner Hesperia had 123.

When a team is short runners, the last places after all runners have finished are added to the team score. Because the Mohawks’ two placers finished higher than Lakeview’s, they ended up with a better score.

Despite not getting higher places, Wildcats coach Michelle Outman was fine with the result.

“(Tuesday) was a really really hot, muggy day,” Outman said. “They did the best they could with the humidity and the heat. You can’t ask for anything more. They gave it their all. That’s all I can say.”

The best a Wildcat boys runner did was exchange student Jan Lorenc in 18th (21:43.58).

“What I noticed in the first place was the weather. It was terribly hot, which probably influenced my time,” said Lorenc, a sophomore from the Czech Republic. “There were quite a few people here, which increased my chances.”

Lorenc said the home course was nice for him.

“I really like the course. It was really flat and easy to run,” he said.

Wildcats finishing behind Lorenc was Jacob McKaig in 30th (23:28.83), Josh Case in 31st (23:38.34), Tyler Keilholtz in 35th (24:35.36) and Malachi Daniels in 45th (31:28.65).

Lakeview started the season with only five boys. They had nine Tuesday.

“Loved it,” Outman said. “Love to see more girls coming out, too. Anybody can still come out and join. I’d love to have more girls.”

The girls were led by Elaina Painter with a 23rd-place finish (33:53.34). Allison Adams was 24th (34:11.25), Desiree Green was 27th (35:49.12), Ally Daniels was 31st (39:27.73) and Jessica Black was 32nd (41:10.92).

Lakeview will run again today when they go to Belding for what Outman called a “fun run” with the Redskins and Sparta.