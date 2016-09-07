Central Montcalm’s experience outlasts up-and-coming Tri County volleyball team

PIERSON TOWNSHIP — Kathy Thompson sees greatness in her Tri County volleyball team. It’s just … those … darn … mistakes … that are holding her Vikings back.

“If we play well, and let the other team make mistakes, we’re going to be fricking amazing,” said a frustrated Thompson, whose team lost three close matches to Central Montcalm Tuesday evening, 27-25, 25-19 and 25-22, during a Central State Activities Association—Gold head-to-head conference match-up.

Knowing the talent and height her team has, Thompson said it was the unforced errors that sunk her team’s chances against an impressive Green Hornets team.

“We can’t have that many minuses,” she said. “Central Montcalm has always been good, they’re a good team, but we have to stop making our own mistakes.”

For Central Montcalm, the “Green Machine” keeps on rolling, as the Green Hornets stay undefeated. Even though the match-up was a clean sweep for Central Montcalm coach Amy Tasker’s team, the Green Hornets came away with some things to work on.

“Tri County is definitely an up-and-coming team,” Tasker said. “Their height off the net is really nice for them and so we had to make some adjustments on our defense. Compared to who we played in the past, we haven’t seen that kind of height yet.”

The Vikings came out with a demanding lead in the first match, taking as much as an 18-13 lead at one point, but the Green Hornets stormed back, tying it 18-18. The teams went back and forth and tied at 22-22 until senior MacKenzie Rutz led her Green Hornets team to a come-from-behind win.

Rutz led the team with 10 kills.

“She did a really nice job tonight,” Tasker said about Rutz. “Really smart on the floor, she knows how to make the adjustments before we have to tell her that. She thinks and processes the game so well that makes her a huge assess on the floor. She’s pretty impressive to watch.”

The Hornets took a commanding lead in the second match, establishing a 19-13 lead before Tri County made a valiant effort to come back, only to see Central Montcalm pull away again for the win.

In the third match, however, Tri County’s tall sophomore Jessica Thompson showed the team’s blocking tenacity, helping the Vikings make their own comeback. Down 21-14, Thompson led a blocking assault on Rutz and company, and were able to get as close as 24-21 before losing the third and final match.

Thompson finished with nine kills, with fellow sophomore Taylor Karhoff getting eight kills. Vikings junior libero Taylor Prins collected 18 assists.

Central Montcalm’s libero, Jenna Switzer, made 23 assists, while junior Nicole Wilkie made six kills for the Green Hornets.

Tri County will head to Big Rapids for an invitational Sept. 10, while Central Montcalm will host a quadrangular Sept. 8.