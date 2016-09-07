Funeral Notices for Sept. 7, 2016

Wednesday

Lois J. Corbett — 11 a.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Lawrence “Larry” Edward Johnson — 11 a.m., Smyrna Bible Church, Belding. (Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford)

Virginia Louise Smith — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Thursday

Zachary Allan Bird — 2 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Robert Lee “Bob” Buck — 11 a.m, Faith Baptist Church, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Betty M. Johnson — 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Jerry Lee Klock Jr. — 11 a.m., Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home, Sparta.

Friday

Betty Lou Rowley — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Saturday

Tisha Mae (Crandell) Cowles — 2 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Tisha Mae (Crandell) Cowles, 39

BELDING — Tisha Mae (Crandell) Cowles, 39, of Belding, formerly of Mount Pleasant and Melvindale, died, Tuesday. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding. The family will greet visitors at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday. For additional information, contact Verdun Family Funeral Home in Belding at (616) 794-1300 or at www.verdunfh.com, to whom funeral care has been entrusted.

Jerry Lee Klock Jr., 44

SPARTA — Jerry Lee Klock Jr., 44, died Saturday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Hessel-Chselek Funeral Home, Sparta. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Comstock Park. Friends may meet the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hesselcheslek.com.