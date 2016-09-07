Greenville city attorney retires after four decades

GREENVILLE — After a long and storied career within this city, Jim Mullendore is now spending his first week in retirement with a question he’s rarely had to ask himself before.

“What do I spend my time on now?” he said with a chuckle, looking back on a law career that has spanned 41 years with Greenville.

Mullendore, 70, officially retired as city attorney, as well as from his own private law office in town, on Aug. 31.

It’s a career that he says began in junior high school, when he was just a boy who was fascinated by the legal process.

“I think in the seventh grade that I thought about wanting to be an attorney,” he recalled. “I went down to the courthouse in Charlottesville, Virginia, and would watch the trials. It was then that the bug bit me, and I stuck with it.”

After graduating from college and earning his law degree, Mullendore moved to Michigan in 1975 with a desire to start his own “small town” law practice. He was soon hired by the city of Greenville, and aside from a few years in the 1980s when the city pursued other options and then eventually re-hired Mullendore, he has worked as the city attorney for four decades, an accomplishment few attorneys can claim.

“It doesn’t happen very often, I don’t think,” he said. “It is unusual to be in that position for that long.”

Mullendore said he has enjoyed his time in Greenville, and while some weeks saw as many as 70 hours of work involved, the job was never boring.

“I certainly enjoyed my association with the city. It was always a pleasure and it’s something I can hang my hat on,” he said. “It was always kind of interesting, having a cop in my office almost every day, either with a warrant request, or just to chat.”

As the city attorney, Mullendore enforced ordinances, ranging from assault and battery to drunken driving to issues at the Greenville Area Community Center or complications with the city’s Public Works Department.

Mullendore said the merger of the police and fire departments into the Department of Public Safety in 1985 will always stand out in his mind.

“There was a lot of contention at that time,” he said. “But it was the best option for Greenville.”

In all of City Manager George Bosanic’s years with the Greenville, Mullendore is the only city attorney he’s known. Bosanic said Mullendore has been as reliable of a city attorney as he could have hoped for.

“Over the years Jim has provided an immeasurable service to the city of Greenville and greater community,” he said. “His dedication and leadership not only as the city attorney, but all the other formal and informal contributions have made Greenville a better place.”

Bosanic is currently in the process of hiring the next city attorney.

When not dealing with city business, Mullendore stayed busy working as a private attorney.

“Working with the city, that was just a small part of my practice,” he said. “I handled over 4,000 divorce-related activities, a number of personal injuries and a lot of criminal defense cases.”

Mullendore said five murder cases, two of them going to trial, stay fresh in his mind.

“They were very time consuming, difficult cases,” he recalled. “Because of the victims that were involved, and the fact that the perpetrators were not the nicest people in the world. It was tough, but you have an obligation. Justice was served in all of them, though.”

Mullendore recalled handling the divorce of a couple after they had been married for just one day, and another that divorced after 67 years.

“In my opening argument to the judge, I said, ‘This is your typical 67-year failed marriage,’” he recalled with a laugh. “That was one I never expected to come across.”

Mullendore’s career didn’t start off as quickly as he would have liked. After obtaining his undergraduate degree from West Virginia University in 1968, he was called to active duty one month later. He spent four years in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Vietnam in 1970.

On Aug. 26 of that same year, Mullendore was shot down in a helicopter around the Cambodian border. He received a purple heart and a bronze star.

“Unfortunately, I remember it all too well,” he said. “It was not a good year.”

Upon returning to the United States, Mullendore completed his law degree, but it wasn’t long before he began pursing yet another venture.

In 1975, he began officiating as a football referee. He started with high school and small college games and he eventually found himself officiating Big Ten football games.

“I always had a passion for football,” he said. “It was a fun game to play and then I got hooked on the officiating.”

In 1995, Mullendore officiated the Orange Bowl between Nebraska and Miami, which also happened to be the national championship game.

“If you consider the national championship a big game, then yes, I’ve officiated some big games,” he said with a laugh. “It was a very exciting career, and I was able to officiate in 10 different bowl games. It was a different perspective, believe me. I had a chance to meet some really neat people, and become good friends with coaches like Joe Paterno, Nick Saban and Hayden Fry.”

On top of his career, Mullendore also raised two children, Sean and Meg. He enjoys spending time with his four granddaughters.

Looking toward the future, Mullendore and his wife, Kris, will spend winters at their second residence in North Carolina, but they’ll continue to call Greenville home.

“I’m looking at doing some volunteer work, in this area and in Grand Rapids, things like reading to third-graders,” Mullendore said. “And I might play some golf, too … I’ll find some things to keep me busy.”