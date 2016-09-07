Greenville Hall of Fame to induct four athletes during Sept. 9 football game

GREENVILLE — For the fifth consecutive year, Greenville High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame is inducting previous student-athletes.

This year, four have been selected:

• Fran Larsen, Class of 1963

• Lyn Hallock Arons, Class of 1984

• Kathy Commee, Class of 1984

• Bill Allinder, Class of 1953

The four former Yellow Jackets athletes will be inducted during halftime of the Cedar Springs-Greenville football game, which starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Legacy Field.

FRAN LARSEN

Fran Larsen excelled as a three-sport athlete while at GHS. He played four years of football and three years of tennis and wrestling. An All-Conference wrestler, he placed second at regionals in 1962 and 1963, and was All-State his junior and senior years after placing as runner-up at both state meets.

Larsen went on to wrestle at Michigan State University from 1963-1967, where he wrestled at 123 and 130 pounds. He lettered on the team that went on to win the Big Ten Championship and National Championship in 1966.

Larsen received his degree from Michigan State University and is now a retired physician.

His wife is Kathrine “Kate” and they have two sons, Todd and Brett (deceased), a daughter, Kathrine “Libby” and three grandchildren, Devon, Aidan and River.

LYN HALLOCK ARONS

Lyn Hallock Arons was a tremendous, three-sport athlete playing four years of varsity softball and basketball and two years of varsity volleyball. She was All-Region in both basketball and softball as well as All-Conference for three years in softball and two years in basketball. She was an All-State honorable mention honoree as a shortstop her senior season in softball and named the team’s Most Valuable Player in softball and basketball.

Arons was named the GHS Outstanding Female athlete in 1984.

She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master of Physical Therapy in 1998 from Central Michigan University.

She is a physical therapist for the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

Her husband is Bil Arons, and together they have two sons, Elijah and Nicolas.

KATHY COMMEE

Kathy Commee excelled in both softball and basketball while at GHS. She played four years of varsity softball, earning All-Conference all four years. She was All-Region two years and Class B All-State Third Team as a pitcher. Kathy also represented Greenville in the MHSCA All Star game. She played three years of varsity basketball and was named All-Conference two years.

Commee earned a degree in business administration in 1988 from the University of Michigan. She is employed by Amway in Ada.

She is married to Robert Rogers, and, together, they have two children, Paris and Jordan.

BILL ALLINDER (deceased)

Bill Allinder was an accomplished three-sport athlete. He played quarterback and running back for four years for the football team and was All-Conference his senior year.

He was also an All-Conference basketball player all four years, setting the GHS season scoring record his senior year, which lasted for 17 years. He also ran track and was on the 880-yard relay team that set a new school record.

Allinder graduated with a bachelor degree in sociology and biology from Hillsdale College in 1957, where he played quarterback and punter for four years under a Muddy Waters team that had undefeated team record of 36-0. He led the nation in punting average in 1954.

He earned his Master of Divinity degree from Garrett Theological Seminary in Illinois and later a Doctor of Ministry from Drew University in New Jersey in 1983.

Allinder retired as a senior minister at Countryside Community Church in Omaha, Neb. He took up golf later in life and became Nebraska Senior Champion and qualified three times for the national Senior Open.

Allinder passed away April 3, 2015. His wife is Joan and their two children are John and Nancy. Grandchildren include Alexia and Aubrie Allinder.