IN BRIEF: Belding school board begins mascot discussion

BELDING — Discussions about the Belding Redskins mascot have officially started within the community.

During a special work session Wednesday evening, the board of education opened talks about the mascot, the history of the term “redskin” in America and how the district and community should proceed in regard to the mascot. The purpose of the work session is to designate groups of various stakeholders within the Belding community to form committees.

The goal for the different committees is to represent stakeholder groups, such as middle school and high school students, business owners, athletic boosters and community members at large. In the end, the different committees will ideally deliver recommendations to the board of education on how those groups of stakeholders want to proceed with the issue, whether it’s to move on from the Redskin, take back the Redskin or to maintain the status quo until a change is forced.