Lakeview police chief honored with award

LAKEVIEW— On behalf of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Jim Perkins recently presented Lakeview Police Chief Darin Dood an award in recognition for his service to the community in law enforcement.

The honor was part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was Aug. 18.

“It was very humbling to receive the award and to realize that there are people out there who are taking notice that we are trying to make a positive impact on the community we serve,” Dood said. “There are so many police officers out here putting it on the line every day. We are just doing our job.”

Dood has been in law enforcement for 16 years. He didn’t go into police work right after college graduation. He tried a few things before going to Grand Rapids Community College to pursue a job in law enforcement.

“It is quite obvious that Chief Dood is passionate about his job, and when one looks at his background, it is no great surprise,” Perkins said. “Dood has been instrumental in the successful establishment of a good relationship between law enforcement and the people of the Lakeview area.”

Lakeview Village Manager Jake Eckholm echoed Perkins’ praises for Dood.

“I think one would struggle to find anyone who is more committed and attached to the Lakeview community than Chief Dood,” Eckholm said. “He takes his role as police chief seriously not only as a law enforcement officer, but as a community leader the public can come to with feedback and ideas. It’s an honor to work with such a tenacious example of public service.”

Perkins noted how Dood has received support and written notes since police officers were killed in Dallas. Dood credited the police department’s close ties to the community as one reason why Lakeview’s narrative is different than the violent ones across the country.

“Darin has been a positive influence on people of all ages here, and especially the local youth who are in need of a solid role model,” Perkins said. “This young man is kind, considerate and very diligent in his protection of the citizens of our local community. He is very deserving of recognition.”

Since becoming police chief about 10 years ago, Dood has been working on improvement through hiring methods, collaboration with the village government to have better equipment and building relationships throughout the community. During his time in Lakeview, Dood has secured grants and helped construct a budget to equip the department with better equipment, safety gear and computers in police cars.

“Most recently, we were able to purchase another computer for our second patrol car, which the (school resource officer) uses,” Dood said. “This enables him to work on reports in the car and still be at one of the three schools in our jurisdiction. In the last year, our agency also got department duty equipment, duty weapons, and long guns for the second car. This was also partially funded by the Lakeview Area Community Fund grant. This again showed the great community support we enjoy here in Lakeview.”

Dood thanked his wife, Brandy, and sons, Cameron and Brennan for supporting him and being understanding of the demands of being a police chief and the way it affects them.