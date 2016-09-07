SHE: Uniting mind, body and spirit through group fitness

If going to the gym is intimidating but staying fit is still a priority, there are local options.

Valerie Dawdy, a resident of the Belding area, has been working for more than two decades to teach group fitness classes that focus not only on strengthening and conditioning the body but to also bring balance to the mind and spirit.

Dawdy is certified as a group fitness instructor through the American Council on Exercise, which is a certification she obtained in 1993. Since then, she has started various group fitness opportunities for residents in Belding, including BLAZE classes at Ellis Elementary and a summer-long free yoga in the park program at Central Riverside Park, which wrapped up for the season on Friday evening.

“Our training philosophy is provide challenging workouts that are appropriate to the client’s fitness level,” she said. “We encourage our clients to build a solid foundation and take the time to progress in safe and effective ways. We offer modifications and regressions and emphasize the importance of the quality of movement.”

Dawdy also holds classes at her farm on Ostrum Road during the spring, summer and early fall seasons. She and her family live on 45 acres that she was formerly her grandparents’ farm. She utilizes the naturally hilly terrain and things around the farm, such as stumps and firewood, to her advantage when holding group fitness classes.

After the workout, people in the groups are welcome to take a walk around the farm or to go out to the fire pit and enjoy a cup of tea next to the fire.

“It opens an opportunity for connection that sometimes you just can’t get in other arenas,” she said. “I know for me, I’m craving the space to be able to unplug so it’s very inviting to imagine carving out an hour and a half for yourself. An hour of it is the workout and a half hour becomes …almost a little mini-getaway.”

The group fitness classes at the farm range from six to eight students in each session, eight being the maximum. Dawdy said she puts the cap on students at eight because she wants to be able to give personalized attention to each attendee.

For her, the group sessions are a way to get individualized attention like in a personal training session, while splitting the cost with others which ultimately saves attendees money.

Carolyn Shattuck has attended almost every free yoga in the park session this summer and has also attended workout classes on Dawdy’s farm. Shattuck says Dawdy has some great things going on.

“(At yoga in the park,) the scenery is Valerie’s subtle way of starting each participant’s 45 minute journey to connect Earth, mind, spirit and body,” Shattuck said.

Shattuck says she also enjoys the posts Dawdy puts on social media about mindful eating, “sharing examples of nutritious meals she has prepared and how it helps your body.”

Dawdy says that the majority of the people who attend her classes are women as of now, but that she hopes more men will step forward and attend classes, as well, as her classes are not limited to women. She also offers small group training for men only.

“My goal is to encourage people toward a lifestyle of health and fitness,” she said.

Dawdy hopes to have work on a studio for small group fitness on the farm completed sometime in September.

For more information on classes and schedules, visit www.valeriedawdy.com/valerie-dawdy-fitness or go to her Facebook page.