Belding City Council considers changing sidewalk ordinances

BELDING — At the request of City Manager Bruce Brown, the Belding City Council took a consensus vote on a proposed resolution to alter some ordinances.

During Tuesday evening’s regular meeting, the council was presented with two resolutions to alter two ordinances. The alterations would give the Planning Commission the ability to waive the sidewalk requirement for city residents and for subdivision developments.

The first ordinance had a consensus vote of 4-1, with Mayor Ron Gunderson opposed. The second ordinance had a consensus vote of 3-2, with Gunderson and Councilman Mike Scheid opposed.

Because it was the first reading of the resolutions, the consensus vote is not binding. It was done at the request of Brown to get an idea of how the council will vote once it comes time to adopt or reject the resolutions.

As the city charter reads now, residents are required to install sidewalks on their property that abuts city streets. This is true of new properties and existing structures that citizens make changes to.

If the ordinance amendment is passed, the Planning Commission will be able to grant waivers for some residents under the following conditions: If the sidewalk is not an integral part of the “walkable community” sidewalk system as defined by the Planning Commission; if there are no public safety issues presented by the absence of a sidewalk; if the sidewalk is not required to complete or provide continuity of a current or proposed pedestrian or bicycle circulation system; and if the proposed sidewalk is part of the proposed pathway master plan.

The other ordinance deals with subdivision developments, stating that the Planning Commission would be able to waive sidewalk requirement for subdivisions under the same aforementioned conditions.

Brown told the council that the Planning Commission should have more discussion about the standards for waiving sidewalk requirements. His recommendation is that “economic need should be a basis (for waiving the requirement).”

“We would have to do financial reports for everyone who comes in (claiming economic need),” he said.

Brown added that the change to the ordinances wouldn’t override the ability of the citizens to go to the Zoning Board of Appeals to try to get the sidewalk requirement waived.

Gunderson said he voted against the ordinance change because he believes it’s important to have a walkable community and he would rather the city just refer to the pathway master plan where sidewalks are concerned.

“The residents of this town should be able to walk freely and safely. Not having sidewalks forces them into the street,” he said. “I do understand that people have a difference in opinion as far as what should be affordable, as far as expanding their house at the cost of putting in sidewalks.”

Gunderson noted that if it’s in the master pathway plan and the recreation advisory plan that a sidewalk should be on a property but doesn’t yet exist, then it should be for the resident to factor a sidewalk into their home improvement plan.

“The simple fact is, if there is a problem, they can go to the Zoning Board of Appeals. And even if they don’t like what the Planning Commission says (about a possible waiver), they can still go to the Zoning Board of Appeals. That’s been in place,” he said. “As long as it’s in the master plan and the recreation plan to have a walkable community, I believe we need to have a walkable community. Sidewalks should be put in to connect the city.”

Scheid said he voted against the second ordinance — which deals with whether the Planning Commission can waive sidewalk requirements for subdivisions as a whole that are in the planning stages and for individual properties inside the subdivisions that might not have sidewalks — because he would like to see more definition within the ordinance.

“If someone is coming in to develop a subdivision, you’d think that they would be the ones to put the sidewalks in (the subdivision),” he said.