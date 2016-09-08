Belding, Lakeview fall in shortened cross country meet

BELDING — The heat index was 102 degrees when Belding and Lakeview met Sparta and Grand Rapids West Catholic in a cross country meet Wednesday.

That was the reason the meet was shortened from 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) to 3,200 meters (two miles).

“The conditions were just crazy,” Belding coach John Carlson said. “The heat index hit 104 degrees at 5:25 p.m. We had actually made the call to shorten the race distance from 5,000 meters to two miles (Tuesday) night. I think we made a good decision.”

It didn’t matter to Sparta and West Catholic, who took the top two places in both the boys and girls race at Lightning Bend Park.

The Spartan boys won with 24 points, followed by the Panthers with 32, the Redskins with 83 and the Wildcats with 108.

Sparta’s girls had 29 points to West Catholic’s 43 and Belding’s 54 to win that side of the meet. Lakeview only had two girls running so they did not have a team score.

Belding’s top boys runners were Tommy Miles in 10th (11:45), David Tuttle in 15th (12:10), Royce Braman in 17th (12:16), Hunter Milanowski in 27th (12:59) and Jared Mitteer in 33rd (13:38).

“Our guys’ team is starting to develop some new leaders. I was happy with the progress that they all made,” Carlson said.

Jan Lorenc led the Wildcat boys with an 18th-place finish (12:16), followed by Tyler Keilholtz in 25th (12:54), Jacob McKaig in 29th (13:03), Zach Iteen in 42nd (16:16) and Malachi Daniel in 43rd (16:18).

“They powerhoused it,” Lakeview coach Michelle Outman said of her teams. “They proved to themselves they can run through the heat and the mugginess and they did a lot better than they did the day before.”

“The day before” was Tuesday’s Central State Activities Association Silver Division jamboree the Wildcats hosted.

The Redskin girls got a third from Astrid Aarestrup (13:19), a fifth from Victoria Wittenbach (13:21), an 11th from Kassidi Gross (14:12), a 16th from Alexa Syrjala (14:46) and a 27th from Olivia Muniz (15:42).

“Our top two girls really turned it on today,” Carlson said. “Astrid is an exchange student from Denmark and today was just your second race ever. She’s figuring out how to race each time we’ve completed. Tori is a junior for us, and an all-conference athlete from last year and she’s doing a great job of showing Astrid what it takes to be a top level cross country runner.”

Lakeview’s two girls were Desiree Green in 40th (17:31) and Jessica Black in 46th (20:31).

Black stood out to Outman.

“She had been struggling with times and (Wednesday) she did outstanding,” Outman said of Black.

Both Belding and Lakeview will run again Saturday at Central Montcalm’s invitational.

“We’re really looking forward to Saturday’s meet at Central Montcalm. It’s one of our kids favorites,” Carlson said.