Craycraft receives Good Neighbor award

BELDING — Just a few days after the second phase of a six phase Vietnam War Memorial was dedicated, the monument’s mastermind was given the Belding Good Neighbor award.

Mayor Pro Tem Tom Jones presented Denny Craycraft with the award during Tuesday evening’s Belding City Council meeting.

“You’ve gone above and beyond to offer your time, energy and self to the city of Belding and the war memorials,” Jones said. “I think everybody in town, the state and maybe the nation owes you a debt of gratitude.”

Craycraft has been working over the course of months to bring the memorial to fruition. He was overjoyed to be able to dedicate what’s been constructed so far to the community and local veterans.

During Craycraft’s comments to the council and community, he tearfully said his gratitude for the recognition was immeasurable.

And even during a time when his hard work is recognized, Craycraft was thinking about other people. He told the council he has “six hardworking people on the committee” with him who he thinks would like to receive copies of the award as well.

The Vietnam War Memorial is the fifth memorial to be placed in the park. Others already on site honor veterans of World War I, World War II and the Korean War, as well as Prisoners of War and Missing in Action memorials.

Craycraft estimates the next phases of the memorial will cost approximately $40,000. The next phase includes the construction of 12 pillars, each with stories and names of each of the 12 veterans from Greenville and Belding killed in the Vietnam War.

The ball is already rolling on getting the funding for those pillars. In fact, Craycraft left Tuesday’s council meeting shortly after receiving the award because he had to attend another meeting to discuss fundraising opportunities for the next phase of construction.

“I’m going to be going to St. Louis, Alma and Shepherd for fundraising,” he said.

The next planned dedication ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Veterans Day on Nov. 11. He hopes to have the pillars constructed fully for a dedication ceremony on Memorial Day 2017.