Despite being short-handed, Greenville tennis team stays focused, keeps fighting

GREENVILLE — Jeremy Stowitts and Noah Gager know that every match they play is going to be a unique challenge, because they’ll be behind as soon as they step on the court.

The Greenville Yellow Jackets boys tennis team is four players short of a full roster, which means they automatically lose two points overall to a team with a full roster of 12 players.

“I think we’ll have an extra guy coming this week, so that’s good news for us,” said Gager, a senior and team leader of the team.

For first-year coach Joseph Conley, the odds are stacked against him, knowing every one of his eight players has to perform at his very best in order to win as a team. And when they don’t, such as Wednesday’s 7-1 loss to Cedar Springs, the challenge then becomes to learn from the mistakes and move on.

“Today’s loss is definitely not what we wanted to see,” Conley said. “It was clear, after today’s matches, that we gotta play to the very end. We needed to finish out better.”

Though winning the team score is a daunting task, Conley has his eight players focused on improving individually and competing for individual spots in regionals.

“The players are optimistic, but they’re also realistic,” Conley said. “Each of them has to have the mindset of fighting for their own record, so they can qualify for regionals.”

Stowitts, who is in his third year on the team, said there are many challenges when a team is short-handed, one being paired with a teammate in doubles play that he’s not used to playing with.

Stowitts was paired with Noah Day and, together, they won their matches, 6-3 in the first set and 6-4 in the second set, to earn the team’s only point against Cedar Springs.

“Yes, we’re doing a few players, but we’re working more strongly as a team. We’re always working on that,” Stowitts said. “It’s rough not playing with your normal partner, but today, with us, we had a little more focus and a lot less mistakes.”

Gager, who competed in singles play, said this year’s team is resilient, if anything else.

“We are making sure we work harder,” he said. “We look at it like, yeah, we have to forfeit a couple games right off the bat, but we work on focusing on getting better and winning every match we can.”

Gager has had three coaches in his four years of playing tennis at Greenville, but he believes Conley is providing the needed stability the program has been looking for.

“It’s been a challenge with not having a steady coach, but I like what Coach Conley is doing with the team,” Gager said.

As the season progresses, with the next challenge being on the road for an invitational at Lakewood Saturday, Conley will keep his players focused on individual improvement, which he hopes will pay off at the end of the season.

“When they go into a match, they know what they’re up against,” he said. “But I got to make sure they know they have something to fight for in every match, which is regionals.”