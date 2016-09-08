Funeral Notices for Sept. 8, 2016

Today

Zachary Allan Bird — 2 p.m., Evergreen Cemetery, Sheridan. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Robert Lee “Bob” Buck — 11 a.m, Faith Baptist Church, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Betty M. Johnson — 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Jerry Lee Klock Jr. — 11 a.m., Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home, Sparta.

Friday

Betty Lou Rowley — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Saturday

Tisha Mae (Crandell) Cowles — 2 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Mary Ellen Yost — 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral. (Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City)

Sept. 24

George Emery Almy — 12:30 p.m., Tamarack Place, Lakeview.

George Emery Almy, 76

LAKEVIEW — George Emery Almy, 76, died Friday. A memorial service will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Tamarack Place, Lakeview. A private interment of ashes will be held at a later date at Cato Cemetery.

Craig G. Walker, 79

BELDING — Craig G. Walker, 79, of Belding, died Monday. In keeping with his wishes, private family services will be held in Palo Cemetery. Funeral care has been entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Messages of condolence may also be given at www.jffh.com.

Mary Ellen Yost, 95

HOWARD CITY — Mary Ellen Yost, 95, of Howard City, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coral. Burial will be in Reynolds Township Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.