Greenville council secures funding for transit building

GREENVILLE — A new five-year master agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is now in the books, part of an effort to secure grant funding for the future.

During Tuesday evening’s Greenville City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve the new plan with MDOT, which, according to City Manager George Bosanic, serves as a larger umbrella under which yearly grant request are submitted.

“The Michigan Department of Transportation requires those that have transit agencies approve a master agreement that goes out five years,” he said. “The purpose is to have an umbrella that all of the mini-grants that comes as being part of a transit agencies can fall under.”

According to Bosanic, the buses that are currently utilized by the Greenville Transit System are “100 percent” paid for by state and federal matches.

“They run from anywhere from $90,000 to $100,000, and we also get grants for construction projects,” he said.

The city is already planning to demolish and rebuild the current transit building — a project paid for through leftover grant funds via bus purchases estimated to cost $225,971 — as the building has fallen into disrepair.

Council members unanimously approved two motions to secure enough funding through two contracts with MDOT in the amounts of $68,722 and $79,375, to total the necessary $225,971 for architecture, engineering and construction costs. The contract for $68,722 also includes the purchase of a mini van with wheelchair ramp.

“We’re trying to be more efficient with the vehicles that we use in the transit department,” Bosanic said. “Often you’ll see a 22-passenger bus with two people on it, whereas a minivan would be more efficient.”

All three resolutions were approved, but not without some consternation from the council.

Councilman Mark Lehman was disappointed that a discussion dedicated to the future and stability of the Greenville Transit System had yet to occur since he’s been on the council.

“For some time now, I’ve asked to have a discussion of transit and the future of transit … it’s been on our radar for the last two Items for Accomplishment cycles, but do we have a plan? When will we get to have more open dialog on this?” he asked.

Mayor John Hoppough explained that discussion has occurred each time the council has held annual Items for Accomplishment meetings, but Lehman said those discussions haven’t been thorough enough.

“That’s just a bullet point,” Lehman said. “If we get too deep into it, we’re told we need to have a meeting on it, but we haven’t had one.”

Lehman was concerned the five-year plan would establish a contractual agreement with the state, however, Bosanic said if at any time the city decided to cease its transportation program or use another service, there would be no penalty to do so.

“If the city ultimately wanted to say that we have decided that we no longer want to continue providing transit service, or use a larger service such as county-wide transportation, this would not prohibit that,” Bosanic said. “This is about showing, long term, what our needs would be, so the state can show that to the federal government (when the city applies for grants).”

Lehman still feels the Greenville Transit System needs to be reevaluated.

“We spend in excess of $275,000 on transit, and I’m clearly of the mindset that we’ve just been doing transit for 30 to 40 years, so we keep going,” he said. “Since I’ve been on council, we haven’t had an open dialogue.”

Lehman would like to explore conversation on other funding options, such as a ballot initiative.

Councilwoman Sylvia Warner did not feel the same way.

“I’m on the opposite side of that from you right now,” she said. “I would need to be convinced otherwise.”

Councilwoman Jeanne Cunliffe stressed that future open dialog does not mean the council is deciding to close the Greenville Transit service.

“There are many people that can’t afford a car, that can’t get to the doctor, or even get to school, and they depend on the transit,” she said. “I have no reason not to say lets talk about it, but I believe it’s needed.”

Councilman Lloyd Scoby was also was open to more dialog at a future council meeting.

“I’m not opposed to public transportation, but I want it to be common sense and reasonable funding,” he said.

Hoppough had no objection with eventually scheduling discussion of the transit system as an agenda item at a future meeting.

“I agree that we need to have more public discussion, but I think there’s more than one way to go about the issue,” he said.