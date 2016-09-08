IN BRIEF: MAISD approves hires and resignations

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 11:48 am on Thursday, September 08, 2016

STANTON — The new school year is underway for the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District and the board of education is approving lots of new hires.

Board members approved five new hires during the regular meeting Thursday morning, including Autumn Purucker, para educator, Vincent Truszowski, ASD/transition teacher, Bruce Bennett, emotional impairment teacher, Pamela Courser, bus driver/bus aide and Emily Groulx, teacher consultant.

The board also approved the resignation of Sarah Rockburn, emotional impairment teacher.

