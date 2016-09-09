Belding mascot discussion underway

BELDING — Despite the uproarious response from some members of the community regarding the Belding Area Schools mascot, only 30 people attended a special work session to discuss how to move forward.

Wednesday evening’s meeting, which was supposed to center around an educational presentation by Interim Public Relations Director for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, Erik Rodriguez, is the first in what could be a series of meetings that will aim to resolve the mascot issue once and for all.

When all is said and done, the board will decide if the mascot will change, if the status quo will be maintained or if the “Redskin” will be revived.

Unfortunately, Rodriguez was ill and was unable to attend the meeting. In lieu of a presentation by him, Superintendent Brent Noskey opened the meeting by talking about the history of the Redskin, both in Belding and nationwide. Noskey acknowledges he is “the new guy in town,” but he stressed to all in attendance to remember that, in the end, “we are all a part of the Belding community.”

“We need to recognize that we will not allow this to tear our community apart,” he said.

Noskey cited the struggle that the Michigan community of Shepherd went through when they were changing from the Redskins to the Red Hawks. He doesn’t want to see Belding go through a similar struggle.

During his introduction, Noskey emphasized that the point of the meeting was to start a conversation about the mascot issue. The goal at the end of the meeting was to form committees with stakeholder groups, such as businesses, high school and middle school students and community members. After those committees are formed, it is the hope they will be representative of their groups and can deliver recommendations to the board of education.

“This is the reason you hire school board members, for them to take in information so they can make informed decisions for you,” Noskey said. “As we move forward, understand this isn’t going to be about getting signatures. It’s about sharing information with the board so they can make an informed decision.”

After giving a brief history about the culture behind the Redskin and what’s at stake, Noskey, in true teacher’s fashion, split up all attendees into small groups. Each group included one or two members of the school board so they could listen to the discussions happening.

Former Belding High School teacher Kate Feuerstein, a Belding resident, told her group she finds it hard to believe people in the community will “suddenly stop supporting the schools if that mascot changes.”

“I, for one, am still going to support the community I live in whether we’re the Bengals or the Braves or the Rattlesnakes,” Feuerstein said.

She believes many of the people who are nostalgic about the Redskin tie it into the accomplishments of the past, but she vehemently maintains that Belding can continue to achieve things even under a different mascot.

In another group, Belding resident Joana Johnson said the mascot is a complicated issue in Belding and that many people are removed from the idea that the mascot could be offensive to some.

“In our community full of white people, we are not going to hear a lot of the voices (of Native Americans who the mascot might offend),” she said.

There are Native Americans who live in Belding and surrounding areas. Terri Cummings, a Belding resident and Native American, says she’s lived in Belding since 1994 and has raised five children in the community.

“We had no problems with the Belding Redskins,” she told attendees. “I was never offended by it. It never bothered me. I just thought it was a mascot.”

Cummings said one of her sons did a research project about the term and its bloody implications throughout history.

“I could see some of his points there,” she said. “I always thought it was how it was used. If someone came up to me and said, ‘You’re a dirty redskin,’ that would be offensive. All those years, I never had that problem here in Belding.”

She said she’d like to see the imagery stay, but she thinks the name of the mascot could be changed to something that would showcase more pride.

“If we keep the Indian head with a proper name, it will show people what we’re about,” she said.

High School Principal Michael Ostrander stood to represent his group, summarizing their feelings by saying, “What side of history do we want to be on?”

He said whichever way this goes, the community has to stand together and offer a unified front to get through it, whether that’s making a change or keeping things the same.

According to Noskey, the next steps are to form committees that can represent those various stakeholder groups and give information to the board. It is the hope of Board President Tim Flynn that it will be possible for Rodriguez to come to the regular board meeting Sept. 19 to make his educational presentation.

Those who wish to be involved on a committee can contact the school administration office at (616) 794-4700.