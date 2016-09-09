Funeral Notices for Sept. 9, 2016

Today

Betty Lou Rowley — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Saturday

Dr. Julia S. (Henkel) Hobbs — 4 p.m, Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City.

Tisha Mae (Crandell) Cowles — 2 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Mary Ellen Yost — 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral. (Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City)

Tuesday

Roger Duane Dukes — Celebration of life, 5 to 8 p.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

John Dale Frisbie, 62

WASILLA, Alaska — John Dale Frisbie, 62, of Wasilla, Alaska, formerly of Belding, died Tuesday, Aug. 30. Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at the Palmer Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Dr. Julia S. (Henkel) Hobbs, 90

HOWARD CITY — Dr. Julia S. (Henkel) Hobbs, 90, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, died, Aug. 31. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Heckman Funeral Home in Howard City. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Coral Cemetery.