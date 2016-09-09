GUEST VIEW: Pension and healthcare liabilities

Dear Michiganders,

It’s time for Lansing’s policymakers to take action on unfunded pension and healthcare liabilities—a new red-ink menace that threatens to swamp Michigan’s municipal budgets, overtaking critical taxpayer-funded services such as public safety.

Unfunded liabilities—the gap between a pension plan’s estimated benefits and assets that have been set aside to pay for them—are poised to sap the budgets of our state’s cities, towns and villages. Consider, for example, how they would impact the city of Port Huron. Here, that yawning gap towers at about $140 million—$103 million for pensions and $37 million for retirees’ healthcare costs. That means our pension system maintains a 40 percent funding level.

Every budget deficit the city has faced and corresponding operational cuts are directly linked to our ballooning annual payments on these unfunded liabilities. Because unfunded liabilities have grown so much in the last 15 years, fund managers have had to shorten amortization periods to ensure that there isn’t a liquidity issue in the coming years.

As a result, annual payments drastically increase while revenues stagnate, creating massive and unsustainable deficits. If nothing is done to address this issue, within three years the city of Port Huron will face a $3 million general fund deficit. The needed cuts to balance the budget would weaken our ability to deliver public services, including public safety services.

Indecision and inaction is not an option. Reform is needed and it is needed now. As Michiganders, we have a duty to our citizens to act upon this growing crisis and to do so in a timely manner.

We must cap the ability for these liabilities to grow and we must restructure the amortization and debt horizons on the unfunded liabilities for communities across the state, so that they can have manageable payments to ensure both the ability to deliver quality essential services to our citizens and also fulfill the promises we made to our workers and retirees.

In the last year, I have traveled this great state delivering a stark message to government leaders both at the local and state level: At core, this is a fundamental moral issue. Future generations and history will judge our stewardship based on how we navigate this issue and whether we come together to find a solution.

I call upon the Governor and Legislature to join us, work with us. Let’s solve this problem, so that we can free the next generation from this crushing fiscal burden. Why wait for the crisis? Let’s work together now to avoid one.

James R. Freed is the city manager and chief administrative officer of the city of Port Huron. He previously worked as the city manager of Stanton and the village manager of Lakeview.

