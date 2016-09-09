Lakeview parade to honor and remember 9/11 heroes

LAKEVIEW — On Sept. 11, downtown Lakeview will fall silent for a parade in honor and memory of the 15th anniversary of a terrorist attack on the United States that resulted in almost 3,000 lives lost.

The Patriot’s Day Silent Parade — hosted by the Ionia, Kent and Montcalm Blue Star Mothers of America Inc. — will proceed down Sherman Avenue to Second Street to Lincoln Street to 10th Street and end at the front entrance of Lakeview High School.

Participants in the parade will line up at 6:30 p.m. in front of the bus garage, and the parade will start at 7:30 p.m.

“We are seeking anyone who wishes to honor our heroes: honor guards, scouting organizations, VFW, AMVETS, American Legions,” said Kathy Barnes, president of Blue Star Mothers Chapter MI188. “Invitations have been sent out to our fire departments, our local, county and state police organizations, as well as to our military.”

According to the Blue Star Mothers’ website, www.bluestarmothers.org, the organization is made up of mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians of military service men and women or veterans.

“We support each other and our children while promoting patriotism,” the website said. “Our organization focuses on our mission every single day and will never, ever, forsake our troops, our veterans or the families of our fallen heroes.”

The parade they are hosting is meant to recognize those service men and women and first responders.

Following the parade, participants and attendees will have the opportunity to gather at the flagpole for prayer.

“We’re asking participants and anyone who wishes to join us to gather at the flagpole where we plan to have local pastors and chaplains offer up prayers of safety for our police, fire departments, first responders and military,” Barnes said.

Those planning on joining the prayer should park in the high school gymnasium parking lot to avoid blocking or being blocked by the parade.

Lakeview Village Manager Jake Eckholm said Lakeview has been supporting and participating in the Sept. 11 parade since it started last year.

“We are hopeful to see it continue to grow,” Eckholm said. “The Lakeview community is extremely supportive of both law enforcement and fire protection personnel and our servicemen and women, so the event fits in well with our local culture.”

“This is the 15th anniversary of the attack on American soil and we wish to honor our first responders, police, fire departments, EMT’s, K-9 units and military,” Barnes added.

This will be the second year the Ionia, Kent and Montcalm Blue Star Mothers has hosted the parade.