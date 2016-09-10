Carson City-Crystal’s Stout has stellar game versus Montabella

CARSON CITY — On a night when Carson City-Crystal (CC-C) inducted three members into its Sports Hall of Fame, Drew Stout made himself famous.

The Eagles’ sophomore quarterback threw for four touchdowns and scored three more rushing to lead CC-C over the Montabella Mustangs 50-18 Friday night in the Mid-State Activities Conference (MSAC) opener for both teams.

Stout got his night going early, hitting Noah Heckman for three touchdown passes in the first quarter and running in another for a 26-0 lead.

“It really ends up you practice how you play,” CC-Crystal coach Ben Brock said. “Our big thing (Thursday) and our pre-game practices is we set up a (one-)minute clock and we were able to score from the 20 in in 56.1 seconds. Once the kids understood they could do that versus the air and versus the defense it really ends up us not making physical mistakes versus teams. Right now, we were able to execute.”

Montabella (0-3 overall, 0-1 MSAC) got one back halfway through the second quarter on a pass from Jordan Balhorn to Marshall Wright that covered 38 yards, but Stout got that back on a 1-yard run 36 seconds later.

A 55-yard run by Luke Burns of the Mustangs was followed by Stout hitting Heckman again for a 46-yard score to make it 42-12 Eagles at halftime.

“We had a really bad first quarter,” Montabella coach Shaun Balhorn said. “We gave up 26 in the first quarter. They beat us on the offensive line and the defensive line. When you do that, you’re going to have trouble winning the game.”

Stout put the running clock on the Mustangs in the third quarter with a 25-yard run on a passing play that broke down, making the score 50-12 CC-Crystal (2-1 overall, 1-0 MSAC).

In the fourth quarter, Burns scored his second touchdown of the night when he took advantage of the Eagles having just 10 men on the field and went in from 16 yards away for the final score.

“We were able to do a lot of things that we’ve been practicing for the last two months,” Brock said. “We’ve been able to execute at a certain level and now we’re starting to execute at that level.”

Stout finished 17-of-25 passing for 316 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball nine times for 98 yards, hurt by two 5-yard kneel-downs from the shotgun at the end of the game.

“It really ends up being the evolution of a kid that starts throwing the football in late May or early June,” Brock said. “And so we’re going to see him (Stout) improve by leaps and bounds, and with that athletic ability and the game slowing down for him, with him passing the ball and seeing where the zones are with these players, we’re going to be able to put in quite a few more things for him.”

Balhorn had no answer for Stout.

“We had the game plan intact and we ended up changing coverages and that helped us out a little bit,” he said. “When you put yourself in a hole that big, it’s tough to climb out of it.”

Heckman had five catches for 90 yards and the four scores for the Eagles.

Mustang quarterback Jordan Balhorn finished 11-of-23 for 147 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Burns ran 22 times for 142 yards and two scores.

CC-Crystal goes to Coleman next week to face the Comets while the Mustangs host Breckenridge the same day.