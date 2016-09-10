Edmore looks to fight blight with property maintenance code

EDMORE— This village has a zoning ordinance, but no good way to enforce it.

So village officials are considering the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC).

The International Code Council was established in 1994 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to development a single set of comprehensive and coordinated national model construction codes. The IPMC regulates minimum maintenance requirements for existing buildings, basic equipment, light, ventilation, heating, sanitation and fire safety.

The Edmore Village Council will hold a public hearing on the topic during its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, followed by a vote on whether to adopt the IPMC, as recommended by Village Manager Neil Rankin.

“We don’t have any teeth to do anything when it comes to property maintenance or zoning,” Rankin said. “Other than saying, ‘Can you please do this?’ there’s no fines or fees associated with blight and zoning violations. It’s affecting property values and it’s affecting our ability to provide services to people here in town.”

Rankin recalled a longtime problem with a property containing a swimming pool in Edmore. The property wasn’t being maintained and the pool had fallen into extreme disrepair, attracting wild animals and the like. Rankin contacted the Mid-Michigan District Health Department for advice, but they weren’t able to solve the problem.

Fortunately, someone else purchased the property and cleaned up the pool, but if that hadn’t happened, Rankin said the village would have been left without recourse.

“It will just make things a whole lot easier,” he said. “More and more municipalities are adopting it because it’s a good thing. It all comes down to protecting our property values here in the village as much as possible.”

Rankin is also asking the Village Council to appoint him code enforcement officer so he can enforce blight and zoning issues with the help of Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies and the Montcalm County Building Department.

Scott Minard, director of the Montcalm County Building Department, said he uses the IPMC on behalf of the county quite often for existing buildings.

“The maintenance code is a very good basic code for municipalities to use,” he said. “All municipalities should adopt it. It would be easier to keep properties up instead of waiting until they are so bad, the cost of repair is not affordable and the properties end up being condemned.”

The city of Greenville adopted the IPMC in 2005. The city of Belding adopted the IPMC in 2009. The city of Stanton adopted the IPMC last year as part of its blight ordinance.

“We use it when and where applicable,” said Greenville City Manager George Bosanic. “Most recently we used it on some apartments and commercial buildings.”

Visit www.iccsafe.org for more information about the International Code Council and the IPMC.