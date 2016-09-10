Funeral Notices for Sept. 10, 2016

Today

Dr. Julia S. (Henkel) Hobbs — 4 p.m, Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City.

Tisha Mae (Crandell) Cowles — 2 p.m., Verdun Family Funeral Home, Belding.

Mary Ellen Yost — 11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Coral. (Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City)

Sunday

Pauline Vos — 2 p.m, Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Belding. (Oxley Heard Funeral Home, Fernandina, Beach, Fla.)

Monday

Ricky A. Thacker — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Tuesday

Roger Duane Dukes — Celebration of life, 5 to 8 p.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Dwane Alan Cavanaugh, 30

GREENVILLE — Dwane Alan Cavanaugh, 30, of Sheridan, died Tuesday. Private services will be held. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. A complete obituary is online at www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com, where a message of condolence may be left for the family.

Frances R. Lewis, 91

BRIGHTON — Frances R. Lewis, 91, of St. Louis, died Sunday. At her request, her body was donated to the University of Michigan Medical School. A memorial gathering will be held in St. Louis, Mich., in November. Call or text (989) 444-0001 or email ddlewis45@gmail.com for more information.

Ricky A. Thacker, 60

BELDING — Ricky A. Thacker, 60, of Stanton, died Thursday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Shiloh Community Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be in McBride Cemetery, McBride. Messages of condolence may also be given at www.jffh.com.

Donna Totten, 78

BELDING — Donna Totten, 78, died peacefully in Belding, surrounded by her immediate family on Wednesday. The family has requested to not have a funeral service. There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Donna’s life with an Irish wake. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, has been entrusted with funeral care. Messages of condolence may also be given at www.jffh.com.

Pauline Vos, 86

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Pauline Vos, 86, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., died Tuesday. Funeral services were held Sept. 9 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley Heard, Fernandina Beach. Pauline will be laid to rest beside her husband in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Belding, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Share her life legacy and leave memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.