Greenville’s offense stifled by Cedar Springs’ defense

GREENVILLE — It took two series to establish what was going right for the Red Hawks, and what wasn’t going at all for the Yellow Jackets in Cedar Springs’ 17-3 win against Greenville on Friday at Legacy Field.

Down 17-0 midway through the third quarter, Greenville senior quarterback Cal Syrjala rumbled his offense down to the 18-yard line, giving the Yellow Jackets (2-1 overall) their first scoring threat of the game.

Greenville would get as close as the 2-yard line, but the Red Hawks’ defense managed to stop Greenville’s run threat three consecutive times and took possession of the ball after Greenville failed to convert. The Red Hawks (2-1 overall) would then punt in their own end zone but managed to hold the surging Yellow Jackets to a field goal.

“That really changed the tone of the game,” said Cedar Springs head coach Gus Kapolka, in his fourth year with the Red Hawks. “Even though we weren’t able to punch it out, we punted out of our end zone and they come down (again) and we held them to a field goal. That exchange, I think, was really the game right there.”

Having won their first two games of the season, the Yellow Jackets came into this game with high hopes of extending their winning streak, however, Cedar Springs, led by senior Collin Alvesteffer, struck quickly and scored on its first three possessions of the game.

After a long kick-off return to begin the game, setting up the Red Hawks’ offense in Greenville territory, senior running back Jacob Hooker capped off the drive, scampering to the left pylon for a touchdown to give the Red Hawks a quick 6-0 lead (2-point conversion failed).

Just before the first quarter ended, Cedar Springs took advantage of a bad Greenville punt, getting the ball on the Yellow Jackets’ 35-yard line, and managed to hit a field goal to extend their lead to 9-0.

Early in the second quarter, Cedar Springs recovered a Greenville fumble at the Yellow Jackets’ 46-yard line, returning it to the 2-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, Alvesteffer leaped up over the linemen to cross the ball over the goal line, and then threw a 2-point conversion pass to establish a 17-0 lead.

It looked as though Cedar Springs was going to run away with the game, but Greenville’ defense shut down Alvesterffer and his offense in the second half.

The only problem was Greenville’s offense continued to sputter.

“Our defense played really good tonight,” said Eddie Ostipow, who suffered his first loss as Greenville’s head coach. “Offensively, we couldn’t get it done tonight. We made too many mistakes and weren’t executing the plays.”

Though Greenville’s offense out-gained Cedar Springs’ offense 301 to 182, with Lorenz running for 101 yards on 14 carries and Syrjala adding 70 yards rushing on 23 carries, Greenville couldn’t punch the ball in the end zone. The Yellow Jackets missed out on several big passing plays, as well.

“We thought we could take advantage (when passing), but we just couldn’t execute,” Ostipow said.

Syrjala finished with 126 yards on 9-of-17 passing attempts and junior wide receiver Brockton Kohler had four receptions for 74 yards while senior wide receiver Keegan Parker caught one pass for 41 yards.

Kapolka gave huge praise to Cedar Springs’ offensive and defensive lines, managing to keep a bigger Greenville team at bay.

“They’re a big team, they have big guys,” Kapolka said. “We’re undersized, especially with our defensive front, but our kids kept playing and hung tough, and we were able to pull out a tough win on the road.”

Senior Luke Newhouse had nine tackles and eight assists to lead the Yellow Jackets’ defense. Senior John Kirby had an interception.

Greenville’s next game is at Forest Hills Central at 7 p.m. Sept. 16.

HALL OF FAME ATHLETES INDUCTED

At halftime, four Greenville athletes were recognized. Fran Larsen (class of 1963), the late Bill Allinder (class of 1953), Lyn Hallock Arons (class of 1984) and Kathy Commee (class of 1984) were given a round of applause by the audience and were awarded medals. Allinder’s wife, Joan, and son, John, were present to represent him.