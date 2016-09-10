MAISD prepares for accreditation visit

STANTON— Even those who work in the field of education get graded from time to time.

In October, the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) will host a visit from AdvancED, an accreditation organization with headquarters in Georgia and Arizona.

During Thursday morning’s meeting of the MAISD Board of Trustees, Associate Superintendent for Instruction Michelle Goodwin gave an update about how the MAISD is preparing for that visit.

“I know I don’t have a building to ready like my colleagues, so I don’t have a right to suggest that it’s a hugely busy school year, but for some reason it is,” she told the board. “That is looming large and there are lots of little moving pieces with it and lots of details.”

Goodwin has been working for several months to prepare for the internal visit, which will take place over the course of four days starting Oct. 16. Part of her preparations have included putting together student scores and assessments for the AdvancED representatives to evaluate what is working and what isn’t in the MAISD in terms of programs and planning.

For example, Goodwin will expect administrators within the MAISD to have detailed information about teaching methods and planning employed in the various buildings. During the meeting, she pointed to Celena Mills, associate superintendent of the Montcalm Area Career Center (MACC) and told her she would be asking questions about methods used to administer upcoming STAR reading and STAR math tests.

“I’ll want to know, do you have a schedule set out for not only when you give assessments but for when you look at data (based on the assessments)?” Goodwin told her. Answers to questions of that nature will be gathered and given to the AdvancED representatives as evidence for successful teaching methods.

Goodwin told board members that the AdvancED process shows school districts the areas on which they should be focusing when planning programs.

“One of them is on evaluation, not only evaluating staff and making that an ongoing process that connects with professional development, etc,” she said. “Also looking at evaluating programs and how we know when it’s time to add a program to the career center or change a program in the special education program.”

Goodwin said she’s also been working on getting all of the school districts in the MAISD to go through training on the School Advance Administrator Evaluation System for administrator evaluation. The district will also be employing the Danielson Group Framework for Teaching model for educator evaluation.

All local school districts were invited to participate in the training for both of these programs as well as employees and administrators in the MAISD. Central Montcalm, Lakeview and Tri County school districts are employing different evaluation models for their teaching staff and administrators.

“The other item that is getting some discussion from the MASA (Michigan Association of School Administrators) is 100 percent training of all school board members (on the evaluation models),” said MAISD Superintendent Ron Simon. “That wasn’t initially how it was laid out so that’s causing some confusion.”

Board Vice President Mark Christensen thinks the board works together very well and he’s not opposed to undergoing some training on evaluation tools and other professional development tools.