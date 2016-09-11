JUST IN: Plane crash at Greenville Municipal Airport results in serious injuries to pilot, passenger

Cory Smith • September 11 2016

Emergency officials investigate the scene of a plane crash this afternoon at the Greenville Municipal Airport. — Daily News/Cory Smith

 

A place crash this afternoon at Greenville Municipal Airport resulted in serious injuries to both the pilot and his passenger. — Daily News/Cory Smith

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — A plane crash at the Greenville Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon resulted in serious injuries to the pilot and his passenger.

According to the Michigan State Police, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a Piper Super Cub PA 18 was taking off from the airport when it crashed on the south side of the north/south runway.

The plane was occupied by two males, ages 24 and 29, both from Illinois.

According to Greenville Department of Public Safety Depurty Director Dennis Magirl, both men required extrication from the airplane.

The pilot was transported with serious injuries by AreoMed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, and the passenger was transported to the hospital via ambulance, also with serious injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been contacted and the crash is under investigation. There is no confirmation at this time on the subjects’ itinerary, nor is there any information on what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

Names are not being released at this time.

 

The Greenville Department of Public Safety, as well as the Michigan State Police, Montcalm County EMS, and the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a plane crash this afternoon at Greenville Municipal Airport, which resulted in serious injuries to both the pilot and his passenger. — Daily News/Cory Smith

