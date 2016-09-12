Event honors veterans, emergency responders and victims of 9/11

EASTON TOWNSHIP — On the 15-year anniversary of the tragic terrorist attacks of 9/11, a gathering at the Easton United Methodist Church produced more than 100 people who stood in solidarity Sunday to remember those who lost their lives.

The event, dubbed “At the Foot of the Crosses,” showcased touching tributes, which were combined with a variety of musical performances for the audience to enjoy.

Hosted by township residents Chris Moore and Ron “Buzz” Possehn, the idea came to life after Possehn was inspired to honor all members of the military.

“When the day (9/11) came up in conversation, we got together and thought we could host an event here at the church,” Possehn said. “We thought we could honor veterans, and everyone involved on 9/11, which is our police and fire, first responders, and our veterans.”

Possehn and Moore even extended an invite to Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, an Ionia County native, who accepted without hesitation.

“The invitation to be here was an easy one to say yes to,” Calley said to the crowd. “Considering the recognition of this day, and considering the way things are going these days … there are so many important aspects, we need to remember the past so we know our way to the future.”

Calley didn’t just make an appearance to speak in his home county. He also sat down at a keyboard and serenaded the crowd.

Beginning with Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Some Gave All,” and finishing with Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” nearly everyone in attendance was standing, either with hands in the air, or tears forming in their eyes.

“As we think about all these things that are around us, we saw 15 years ago today, that it can all be taken away, just like that,” Calley said. “This world that we have around us, and all the things that are in our lives, anything of this world can be taken away by this world. You can’t lose your salvation, and you can’t lose your relationship with God. If there’s something to remember from today, it’s that the world is fragile, and temporary.”

At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers aboard American Airlines Flight 11 crashed the plane into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone on board and hundreds inside the building.

Just 17 minutes later, at 9:03 a.m. hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into floors 75 to 85 of the World Trade Center’s South Tower, killing everyone on board and hundreds inside the building.

At 9:37 a.m. hijackers aboard Flight 77 crashed the plane into the western façade of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., killing 59 aboard the plane and 125 military and civilian personnel inside the building.

And at 10:07 a.m., passengers and crew members aboard the hijacked Flight 93 mounted an attempt to retake the plane. In response, hijackers deliberately crashed the plane into a field in Somerset County, Pa., killing all 40 passengers and crew aboard.

By 10:30 a.m., both towers at the WTC had collapsed, and in the end, 2,977 people were killed, and more than 6,000 were injured.

In reflecting on that history, Calley stressed the importance of overcoming adversity.

“This is more than just a meeting of people and music and praising god and recognizing an important aspect of our history,” he said. “It’s also about pulling together and making sure we don’t forget the things that made us who we are.”

Rick Seely, who was the master of ceremonies for the event, asked that everyone remember where they were when they first heard of the attacks of 9/11, and how important it is “to never forget.”

“The United States is a melting pot of people from all over the world that have come here to get a taste of freedom, to know what it is like to be able to have a dream and to be able to pursue that dream,” he said. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”