Father and son duo from Greenville named Michigan Arms’ Wrestlers of the Year

GREENVILLE — When Rod Sellers tore his bicep in an arm wrestling tournament, he figured he would retire after years of success. But all it took was his son’s newly found interest in the sport and his inspiration was reignited.

The 52-year-old Dicastal employee has been competing in arm wrestling tournaments since 1982. Currently, he is the belt holder for Michigan Arms’ 198-pound, right-handed class. He also qualified for a worlds tournament — the top level of arm wrestling. But had it not been for his son getting into the sport after watching some of his father’s arm wrestling friends compete on AMC’s “Game of Arms” reality show three years ago, none of Rod’s recent accomplishments would have ever happened.

“I ruptured my bicep in a tournament about three years ago,” Rod said. “I never went to the doctor to get it checked out. I only know a couple of arm wrestlers that have come back from an injury like that. Usually, if they rupture a bicep, they’re done. When I had my injury, I was in tears in my eyes just trying to do 10-pound curls, so I was ready to quit arm wrestling.”

GETTING HOOKED

Rod, a 1982 graduate of Greenville High School, grew up loving sports, especially football and wrestling. He remembers watching “Wide World of Sports” when he was young and became fascinated by an arm wrestling tournament that featured pro football players. Knowing a career in football was unlikely, Rod instead got into arm wrestling.

“I arm wrestled through school, then I arm wrestled at bars,” Rod said. “Then, in 1986, I went to my first sanctioned tournament.”

Overall, Rod has captured more than 30 state titles, which includes Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, and is a four-time national champion.

But Rod’s love for and success in arm wrestling didn’t really interest his son, Brandon, at least not right away.

Brandon, 22, a 2012 graduate of Greenville High School, grew up not really being all that interested in sports or working out. Though Brandon would try arm wrestling, Rod said his son preferred video games and watching TV instead.

But, like his father did when he was younger, Brandon’s interest in the sport was ignited after watching a TV show about the sport.

“He sees this show (“Game of Arms”) on TV and sees some of my arm wrestling friends he knows are on it and says to me, “Dad, I want to get back into arm wrestling!’” Ron said. “And here I am with an injured bicep, thinking of retiring, and I’m like, ‘OK!’”

It would be 14 months later until Rod could even compete, but six months after that, he would go on to win a national tournament in the super heavy class.

“Now I have a belt with the same arm I blew up,” Ron laughed.

WORKING UP THE RANKS

Once Brandon committed to getting into arm wrestling, he also decided to go all in on getting in shape, and restricted his diet to only organic food.

Having only competed in arm wrestling the past two years, Brandon has quickly worked up the ranks and is now the No. 1 contender for the 154-pound, left-handed title, which he will compete for against current title holder Matt Bourdon of Sand Lake at a tournament in Muskegon Oct. 15.

“Brandon has just got into arm wrestling, but he’s really making progress quickly,” said Jeremy Boyd, of Belding, a successful professional arm wrestler. “He’s special in his own way because he’s really big into the health side of it and I think that has helped him train well, too.”

Boyd, 38, has been arm wrestling since the 1990s and finished 12th in this year’s worlds competition.

Boyd said Rod’s success has been because of the knowledge he has gained over the years.

“He knows a lot about arm wrestling and all the techniques to competing,” Boyd said. “He and I have competed against each other over the years, and we’d always go back and forth. He and Brandon are really good guys. They’re doing pretty good right now.”

Rod credits the arm wrestling sport for keeping his drive to stay in shape.

“I’m 52 years old and I’m in the best shape of my life. I never won nationals until I was 48, and at 50, I won three more national titles. And now I’m a belt holder for a state tile. I’m really glad Brandon decided to get into it because I don’t know if I would’ve continued doing this.”

THE DOJO

Both father and son say to be a good arm wrestler, one needs endurance, speed and technique. But the one thing that has separated them from others is their unwavering thirst to train.

Every Sunday afternoon the father-son duo meet up at Rod’s garage, aptly referred to as the “No Wimps Dojo.” There they welcome arm wrestlers of all kinds, from those just starting out to those with hardware of accomplishments.

“Usually, we have between five and eight people show up,” Brandon said, “but when a tournament comes up, sometimes we can have as many 30 people show up.”

One of the first things a person will notice in the Dojo is a scatter of torn remains of playing cards blanketing the cement floor. These are the result of a fun competition that the Sellers like to do, which is tearing a deck of cards in half in seconds. The exercise, Rod said, helps strengthen the hand muscles.

“Stan Lee used to have this show called “Super Humans,” and he had a guy on there ripping decks of cards in half the long way, and they said there were only three people in the world that could do it,” Rod said. “It took him like 20 to 30 seconds. So I pulled out a deck of cards and tried it, and I tore it in half. My best time is just over two seconds.”

Brandon is just as good as his father with ripping decks of cards. In fact, he leaves the plastic covering on the new deck of cards to give him that more of a challenge.

The duo challenge themselves in various ways of hand strength. Ripping deck of cards and tennis balls are just a couple usual training tactics. Rolling up frying pans with their bare hands is common, as well, and Rod has accomplished hammering a nail through a frying pan and a piece of wood using only his hands, too.

They also train by using self-fabricated workout equipment, which Rod, a skilled welder, makes himself.

“We have three arm wrestling tables in the Dojo, but also some of the weirdest workout equipment because we do some strange stuff for our hands,” Rod said. “I invented a machine for grip pressure, which Brandon has used for a long time now and I think that has really helped his hand muscles to where he can rip a deck of cards well.”

Usually, Rod can make a workout machine in a matter of hours after just discussing it with friends at the Dojo.

“Jeremy Boyd came over once, and we talked about one equipment we’d like to use and I went over and welded up the very equipment we were just talking about,” laughed Rod. “Two months before that I told him a welder is a valuable part of a dojo. He didn’t know what I meant. Now he does.”

The Sellers’ open door policy to the Dojo is the reason why the father-son duo were chosen as Michigan Arms’ Wrestlers of the Year.

“There’s really no one thing to become good at arm wrestling,” Brandon said. “It’s table time that’s going to be the thing you need the most. A lot of arm wrestlers don’t want to commit to practicing as much as we do.”

Rod agrees.

“A lot of it does come with training and bringing in a lot of people to train with, where you can learn different things,” he said.

Sunday practices have not only become a tradition for training for both Rod and Brandon, but it has also strengthened the bond between father and son and with fellow arm wrestlers in the area.

“We get a lot of new people who have never arm wrestled before,” Brandon said. “They usually start out by coming to our practices. We teach them the basics, they get the hang of it, then they build up some strength to it. Then they can go from there to a novice class at a tournament.”

The Sellers’ No Wimps Dojo has its own Facebook page and a variety of practices can be seen on You Tube.

Rod is hoping Brandon can win a belt so they can both be champions. Both are expecting to compete in the October tournament in Muskegon, but also in the Kentucky Muscle tournament later this year.

Traveling to bigger tournaments is one hurdle that is always a constant for the Sellers. It’s the main reason Rod was unable to compete in the worlds competition in Las Vegas.

“To be really good, you have to travel to where all the good arm wrestlers are, and that can get expensive,” Rod said.

Rod is looking for sponsors to help reach his goal of competing in the World Arm Wrestling Tournament, the Super Bowl of arm wrestling. Brandon has two sponsors so far, Natural Force and Organic Muscle, which both are natural supplement and protein powder suppliers.

They may also be competing in an arm wrestling tournament that Boyd just booked at The Horse’s Mouth in Belding, which is Nov. 5.

The Rockwell Open Arm Wrestling Championships is a qualifying event that will include a novice, amateur, professional and a women’s open class. Weigh-ins and registration are at 1 p.m. at The Horse’s Mouth and the event begins at 3 p.m.