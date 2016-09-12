Funeral Notices for Sept. 12, 2016

Today

Ricky A. Thacker — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Tuesday

Roger Duane Dukes — Celebration of life, 5 to 8 p.m., Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan.

Wednesday

Donna J. Slock — Noon, Stanton First Congregational Church, Stanton. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Geraldine Marie Jensen, 90

GREENVILLE — Geraldine Marie Jensen, 90, of Trufant, died in Friday. Private graveside services will be held at Trufant Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hurst Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com

Donna J. Slock, 89

SHERIDAN — Donna J. Slock, 89, of Greenville, died Sunday. Funeral services will be at noon on Wednesday at Stanton First Congregational Church in Stanton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Stanton. Arrangements are by Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan. Messages of condolence may be left at www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.