IN BRIEF: Carson City-Crystal continuing to evaluate girls varsity soccer program

CARSON CITY — The Carson City-Crystal High School varsity soccer team was created in 2014, but now entering its third season this upcoming spring, the program will depend on participation.

During Monday evening’s school board meeting, Athletic Director Devin Pringle updated members of the council on the fate of the program, which received an initial two-year commitment when it was created.

With those two years now completed, a decision will need to be made on whether or not a third year is sustainable.

That question can only be answered if necessary participation is achieved.

12 players are needed to field a team, but Pringle said ideally, 15-20 players would be desired to allow for substitutions.

According to Pringle, discussions with the coach and recruit of players will continue, and a decision will likely be made in November.