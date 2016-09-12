IN BRIEF: Eckholm has busy last night in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW — Lakeview Village Manager Jake Eckholm had a busy last village council meeting Monday night, as he wrapped up projects and prepared the council for transition.

Eckholm’s last day is Sept. 23, and he recommended Darrin Dood be considered as interim village manager.

During the meeting, the village went over their annual budget and received a good report.

Highlights of the audit included a new municipal street fund that uses the local millage. It will provide more flexibility for funds to be assigned to major and local streets. Previously, Act 51 dictated how much money could be assigned to major and local streets. The revenues and expenditures were in line with estimates.

After months of discussion, the board voted on what to do with Lakeview Drive lots 22 and 23. Paul Stevens has been interested in purchasing the lots from the village and offered $20,000 for both. The final vote did not pass. It was split 3-3, with Dave Lund, Bob Huttinga and Kathy Lobert opposed.

The village unanimously passed the installation of a flag pole at Lakeside Park. The Lakeview Class of 1965 will purchase and install in the spring a flag pole, flag and lights. The village will be responsible for maintaining it.

ROWE 10th Street expansion design proposal was also unanimously approved by trustees. The village decided to seek bids in the spring because pricing would be better.

Lakeview Police Lieutenant Dave Mack was presented an award for showing putting himself in danger when co-worker Michael Kotenko was shot with a cross bow. According to Police Chief Darrin Dood, at one point, the only thing separating Mack and the shooter was a window covered with cardboard.

“His tenacity on the job and things he did that night, I was extremely impressed and think he deserves recognition,” Dood said.

Council members discussed Public Works Director Mike Vellanti’s upcoming retirement. He is considering retirement, but will be ineligible for medicare for a year and a half. The village agreed to, starting Jan. 1, keep Vellanti on one day a week and compensate him by providing heath and dental insurance.

“It’s a teachable situation for whomever comes in, and it reward Mike for many years of service while helping him out,” Eckholm said.

