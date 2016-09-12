IN BRIEF: Greenville board has vacant seat as of September 30

GREENVILLE — As of September 30, there will be a vacancy on the Greenville Board of Education.

During a regular meeting Monday evening, the board accepted the resignation of Trustee Steve Eipper, who will be moving outside the city limits of Greenville. According to President Janet Ralph, it is state law that board of education members have to reside within the city limits of the school district for the board they are serving on.

The board has 30 days to fill the vacant seat. Details about the application deadline and the interview process are yet to be decided but will be publicized when that information is confirmed.