JUST IN: 4 hospitalized after four-car crash Sunday afternoon

Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a four-car crash Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred on South Greenville Road (M-91) north of South County Line Road in Eureka Township.

The sheriff’s office investigation revealed that a 2002 maroon Ford Explorer driven by Nancy King, 55, of Belding, was traveling northbound on Greenville Road. A silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Vivian Harrell, 79, of Belding, was stopped facing northbound on Greenville Road waiting for traffic to clear to make a left turn. A tan 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jack Bartholomew, 58, of Saranac, was stopped behind Harrell.

King was distracted and did not realize traffic was stopped in front of her. In an attempt to avoid a collision, King swerved to the right, continuing northbound and re-entering the road before striking the front of Bartholomew’s vehicle and the rear of Harrell’s vehicle.

King then continued into the southbound lane where she was struck by a white 2012 GMC Sierra driven by Donald Carlton, 54, of Ionia.

King was transported to Spectrum Health United Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services. Carlton was also transported to Spectrum Health United Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services.

Carlton’s passengers, Eugene Carlton, 77, of Lowell and Jennifer Domasik, 39, of Grand Rapids, sustained minor injuries and were transported to Spectrum Health United Hospital by Life Ambulance from Ionia.

Bartholomew and his passenger, Annette Bartholomew, 54, of Saranac were both uninjured. Harrell and her passenger, Harry Weimer, 87, of Belding were uninjured as well.

All of the crash victims were restrained except for Domasik, who was a rear seat passenger.

There are no other known contributing factors to the crash.

King was cited for careless driving.

In addition to Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services and Life Ambulance from Ionia, the Greenville Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.