Pilot, passenger seriously injured in airplane crash (PHOTOS)

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — An airplane crash at the Greenville Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon resulted in serious injuries to both the pilot and passenger of the aircraft.

According to the Michigan State Police, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a Piper Super Cub PA 18 was taking off from the airport, located one mile south of Greenville on M-91, when it crashed on the south side of the north/south runway.

The plane was occupied by two males, ages 24 and 29, both from Illinois.

The pilot was transported with serious injuries by AeroMed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. The passenger was transported to the hospital via ambulance, also with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, which has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

There is no confirmation at this time on the subjects’ itinerary, nor is there any information on what caused the crash

Names are not being released at this time.

According to Greenville Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Dennis Magirl, both men required extrication from the airplane.

“Originally the call was for a plane crash of a plane taking off the runway here,” he said. “Our officers got here and had to search a little bit to find it. Once they found it, they found two people inside the airplane. They both needed extrication, so they were cut out of the aircraft.”

The aircraft crashed in a field, just having cleared a tree line, in the southeast portion of the airport.

Magirl said the pilot may have been attempting to circle back to the airport in an attempt to land shortly after taking off.

“They (State Police) are telling us that he attempted to take off and didn’t have enough altitude apparently,” he said. “He circled back around to get more lift or something, but that didn’t work.”

According to Magirl, the pilot had likely flown in from his home state of Illinois.

“I believe, from what my officers are telling me, that he was on a trans-state flight, picking somebody up here and refueling,” he said. “He was hopping from Illinois to Michigan.”

Magirl said there were few difficulties in responding to the crash, due to its close proximity to the runway.

“Our big concern was a fire with the amount of fuel involved,” he said. “There was never a fire, but we did have some fuel leakage. So we’ve been wetting the dead grass around the plane, and laying down Absorball.”

In assisting the pilot and passenger out of the airplane, Magirl said the pilot was conscience at the time.

“The pilot did make the 911 call from the crash site,” he said. “He was trying to coordinate directions to where he was at.”

Magirl said the last time he can recall responding to a plane crash in Greenville more than 15 to 20 years ago, but all responders on scene were trained for such an occasion.

Montcalm County EMS and the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.