Funeral Notices for Sept. 13, 2016

Today

Roger Duane Dukes — Celebration of life, 5 to 8 p.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Wednesday

Donna J. Slock — Noon, Stanton First Congregational Church, Stanton. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Thursday

Robert Kenton Throop — 11 a.m, Vestaburg Church of Christ. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale)

Robert Kenton Throop, 84

RIVERDALE — Robert Kenton Throop, 84, of Vestaburg, died Sunday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Vestaburg Church of Christ. Interment will be in Richland Township Cemetery, Vestaburg. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. To view Bob’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.