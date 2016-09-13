IN BRIEF: Otisco Township welcomes new deputy

OTISCO TOWNSHIP — Township residents will be seeing a new face on the roads and in the community.

During a regular meeting Tuesday evening, Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Veenstra was on had to deliver an update about what he’s been doing in the township since he was assigned there in August. He took over patrolling the township from Deputy Jason Lovato, who moved to a different assignment.

Veenstra spent roughly ten minutes talking with the attendees of the meeting and detailing his passion for helping people in the Otisco community, telling them about an interaction he had recently with a person learning to drive.

“I got some traffic cones out and I was helping him learn to parallel park on Whites Bridge Road,” he said.

Veenstra said he’s looking forward to getting more acquainted with people in the township and that he’s enjoyed meeting people so far.