IN BRIEF: Stanton moves forward with master plan

STANTON — The Stanton City Commission decided on Tuesday to move forward with a 20-year master plan.

The plan was tabled at the last meeting to allow city commissioners more time to review the plan.

Since the plan has been approved, it now goes to a 63-day review period where the public can look it over and voice any concerns.

The commissioners also voted to cancel the Stanton Housing Investment Program (SHIP) public forum, which was going to be held on Thursday.

The decision was made partially because of City Manager Jake Eckholm’s upcoming departure. He said he felt like it was not the right time with the transition.

The new Stanton City Fire Department fire truck was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. The next steps in applying for a grant to help pay for a new pumper-tanker truck will be to acquire more information and data from the fire department about their current truck’s usage.