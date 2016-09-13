JUST IN: Greenville DDA reviews proposed 2017 fiscal year budget
By Cory Smith • Last Updated 4:45 pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2016
GREENVILLE — Members of the Greenville Downtown Development Authority reviewed the upcoming proposed 2017 fiscal year budget Tuesday morning.
Greenville City Clerk/Treasurer Norice Rasmussen presented members of the Authority with a budget that shows $27,000 of revenues over expenditures to be returned to the fund balance.
Members of the board requested that the operational expenses line item be separated from one item into two; operational expenses and improvements.
Rasmusson said she would return at the Authorities October meeting with the changes for the board to officially approve the proposed budget.
