Lakeview Patriot’s Day Silent Parade evokes memories

LAKEVIEW — Many tears were shed while the Lakeview 9/11 Patriot’s Day Silent Parade made its way through downtown Lakeview.

The only other sounds that could be heard were the low roar of engines and the snare drum’s slow march.

Even children too young to remember or born after Sept. 11, 2001, were reverent as the parade passed. The parade brought back memories for several attendees of exactly what they were doing on 9/11.

Lance and Casey Harvey said they were on an anniversary trip when the attack happened.

“We were eating breakfast when it came across the news,” Casey said.

“We were surprised at the panic,” Lance said. “We were up at the west end of the U.P., which is a remote area, God’s country, and to hear we were at war was shocking.”

He remembers long lines at gas pumps. He had just gotten out of the military and was surprised at how much everyone was panicking.

“It’s definitely something you’re not going to forget,” Lance said. “It defined our generation. My folks can tell you were they were when JFK was shot. For our generation, everyone can remember where they were and what they were doing on 9/11.”

Heather Vanvlerah watched the parade from her front yard to remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s part of being American,” she said, as she held back tears.

The parade was hosted by the Blue Star Mothers of America. Participants included several local fire departments, Lakeview High School band members, Boy Scouts, veterans, American Legion members and police officers.

Blue Star Mothers of America Department of Michigan President Kathy Barnes was grateful for the high school students who volunteered to come out and carry a flag though the parade, which was a new feature this year. Because it wasn’t a school function, band members weren’t required to participate. She said she was thankful there were enough students to carry the flag and keep a beat and for everyone who participated in the parade.

“I’ve never seen anything more beautiful than what I see tonight,” she said.

“I was blessed. It was amazing,” Barnes continued. “It was very reverent. Everybody was remembering. What I loved was some of the kids were all decked out in red, white and blue and the parents wore flag shirts.”

Being a mother of two veterans, 9/11 has a special meaning, to Barnes. One of her sons had served prior 9/11 and reenlisted after the attacks.

She remembered watching the news coverage of the attacks with her other son, who was 8 at the time, and he eventually enlisted in the U.S. Army.

After the parade ended at the high school, a crowd gathered at the flag pole to remember those whose lives were lost and pray for the first responders who risk their lives every day.

The Rev. Steve Voelker of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lakeview and Pastor Philip Van Dop of First Congregational Church of Sheridan spoke and prayed at the flagpole.

Both of them touched on the new challenges police officers face on the job and prayed for safety in the changing climates, as well as prayers for military men and women and families of those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

“When we did it last year, we didn’t know what to expect, and we were very happy,” Barnes said. “We’re going to do this again next year, and it can only get better.”